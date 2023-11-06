Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Dec 26, 1990 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Lake Grove, New York, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer 💰 Compare Jon Bellion's Net Worth

What Is Jon Bellion's Net Worth?

Jon Bellion is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and rapper who has a net worth of $20 million. Jon Bellion has released the albums "The Human Condition" (2016) and "Glory Sound Prep" (2018) and the mixtapes "Scattered Thoughts Vol. 1" (2011), "Translations Through Speakers" (2013), "The Separation" (2013), and "The Definition" (2014). Bellion's 2016 single "All Time Low" reached #16 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and was certified Platinum or higher in six countries, and 2019's "Good Things Fall Apart" (with Illenium) went 2× Platinum in the U.S.

Jon wrote the chorus for the 2013 song "The Monster" by Eminem featuring Rihanna, and it won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. He also co-wrote and produced the 2013 Jason DeRulo song "Trumpets," and in 2015, he was featured on the B.o.B. song "Violence" and the Zedd song "Beautiful Now." Bellion has written and produced songs for artists such as Cody Simpson, Andy Grammer, CeeLo Green, Katharine McPhee, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, and Jungkook. In 2019, Jon launched the record label Beautiful Mind Records.

Early Life

Jon Bellion was born Jonathan David Bellion on December 26, 1990, in Lake Grove, New York. Jon's heritage is Italian, and his family is from Naples. In high school, he loved both sports and music, and he chose to pursue a music career as a junior. After high school, Bellion enrolled at Five Towns College to study music, but he dropped out when he was 19 to focus on songwriting professionally. Jon spent a year working with songwriter Kara DioGuardi, who was also an A&R executive at Warner Brothers, and he signed a deal with DioGuardi's publishing company.

Career

Bellion released his first EP, "Scattered Thoughts Vol. 1," on his Facebook page in 2011, and it was downloaded more than 11,000 times. In 2012, he signed a record deal with Visionary Music Group, and he subsequently released a cover of the 2011 Drake song "The Motto" on the label's YouTube page. That year he also wrote the chorus to the Grammy-winning song "The Monster" by Eminem featuring Rihanna and produced and co-wrote the Jason Derulo song "Trumpets." Jon then released the mixtapes "Translations Through Speakers" (2013), "The Separation" (2013), and "The Definition" (2014), and he headlined "The Beautiful Mind Tour" in 2014. Bellion released his debut album, "The Human Condition," on June 10, 2016, and it reached #5 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the "Billboard" Vinyl Albums chart, and #4 on the New Zealand Heatseekers Albums chart. The album was certified Gold in the U.S., Canada, and Denmark, and it featured the singles "All Time Low" and "Overwhelming." "All Time Low" peaked at #16 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and reached the top 10 on the Australian ARIA chart, the Belgian Ultratip Bubbling Under Flanders chart, the Lebanese Top 20 chart, and the Malaysian RIM chart. The single was certified 4× Platinum in the U.S., 2× Platinum in Australia, Canada, and Poland, and Platinum in Denmark and New Zealand.

Jon collaborated with Illenium on the song "Good Things Fall Apart," which was released in May 2019. The single was certified 2× Platinum in the U.S. and reached #1 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, #3 on the "Billboard" Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and #6 on the "Billboard" Rock Airplay chart. Bellion released his second album, "Glory Sound Prep," in November 2019, and it reached #15 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. He co-wrote Selena Gomez's "Vulnerable" and Katy Perry's "Daisies," which were both released in 2020. Jon was a producer on Justin Bieber's 2021 album "Justice," and he co-wrote the tracks "Deserve You," "Holy," "Die for You," "Hold On," "Ghost," "Loved by You," and "Anyone." The album topped the charts in more than 15 countries and went Platinum or higher in a dozen countries. He released the single "I Feel It" (featuring Burna Boy)" in 2021, followed by "Meant to Live" (with Switchfoot) in 2023. Bellion also co-wrote and co-produced every track on "The Album" (2023) by the Jonas Brothers, and he performed on the song "Walls." That album reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and the single "Waffle House" was certified Silver in the U.K. In 2019, Jon launched Beautiful Mind Records, and he signed the band Lawrence, who opened most of the concerts on the "Glory Sound Prep Tour." He said that he started his own label to "take care of artists for the rest of their careers."

Personal Life

Jon reportedly got married in early 2018, and he released a song titled "Conversations with my Wife" in October of that year. Bellion is a Christian, and a review of "Glory Sound Prep" in "The Sojourn" stated, "He talks about his faith on this album more so than anything he has previously released. In almost all of the songs, he talks about God's blessings in his life, struggling with his faith, Jesus' redemptive power and overall how instrumental his faith has been in his career."

Award Nominations

Bellion has earned two Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, for Justin Bieber's "Justice" in 2022 and Lizzo's "Special" in 2023. In 2017, he received an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Push Act, and in 2022, he earned a Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Best Original Song in a Documentary for "My Mind & Me" from "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."