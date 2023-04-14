What Is JoJo Hailey's Net Worth?

JoJo Hailey is an American R&B singer who has a net worth of $1 million. JoJo Hailey is best known for being a member of the R&B groups Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo alongside his older brother, Cedric "K-Ci" Hailey. Hailey has released the albums "Forever My Lady" (1991), "Diary of a Mad Band" (1993) "The Show, the After Party, the Hotel" (1995), and "The Past, the Present, the Future" (2015) with Jodeci and "Love Always" (1997), "It's Real" (1999), "X" (2000), "Emotional" (2002), and "My Brother's Keeper" (2013) with K-Ci & JoJo. The Hailey brothers teamed up with Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Melvin Edmonds, and Kevon Edmonds to record the 1997 song "I Care 'Bout You" (for the "Soul Food" soundtrack) under the name Milestone, and the music video earned a Grammy nomination. K-Ci & JoJo received two Grammy nominations for their 1999 single "All My Life," which reached #1 on the charts in several countries and was certified Platinum in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. In 2010, the brothers starred on the TV One reality show "K-Ci & JoJo: Come Clean," which followed them as they "endure[d] radical medical treatments, physical training, as well as medical and spiritual therapy to help them stay sober."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Jun 10, 1971 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Monroe Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Film Score Composer, Actor, Songwriter, Record producer Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

JoJo Hailey was born Joel Hailey on June 10, 1971, in Monroe, North Carolina. JoJo is the son of gospel singers Cliff and Anita Hailey and the younger brother of Cedric "K-Ci" Hailey. The family spent some time living in Baltimore, Maryland, but they returned to the Charlotte area when their sons were teenagers. In the '80s, the brothers were members of Little Cedric and the Hailey Singers alongside their father, and the group released the albums "I'm Alright Now" (1983), "Jesus Saves" (1984), and "God's Blessing" (1985). "Jesus Saves" reached #4 on the "Billboard" Gospel Albums chart, and "God's Blessing" peaked at #22.

Career

In 1989, the Hailey brothers formed the R&B quartet Jodeci with Donald and Dalvin DeGrate. The band's debut album, 1991's "Forever My Lady," was certified 3× Platinum, and it reached #18 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The singles "Forever My Lady," "Stay," and "Come and Talk to Me" reached #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Come and Talk to Me" was certified Gold. Next, Jodeci released the 1993 album "Diary of a Mad Band," and it went 2× Platinum and reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album featured the Gold single "Cry for You," which topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The group's third album, 1995's "The Show, the After Party, the Hotel," reached #2 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The Platinum album also reached #4 on the UK Albums Chart, and the singles "Freek'n You," "Love U 4 Life," and "Get On Up" were top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Jodeci took a break after "The Show, the After Party, the Hotel," and after reuniting in 2014, they released the 2015 album "The Past, The Present, The Future." The album reached #23 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The Hailey brothers formed the R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo in 1996, releasing their debut album, "Love Always," in 1997. The album reached #6 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and it went 3× Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Canada, and Gold in Australia. The single "All My Life" was certified Platinum in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. and topped the charts in four countries. The duo followed their successful debut with the Platinum albums "It's Real" (1999) and "X" (2000), which reached #2 and #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. "It's Real" featured the single "Tell Me It's Real," which reached #2 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. K-Ci & JoJo have also released the albums "Emotional" (2002) and "My Brother's Keeper" (2013), and they performed on the 2× Platinum 2Pac song "How Do U Want It," which earned a Grammy nomination.

Personal Life

JoJo and his wife, Tashaunda "Tiny" Hailey, appeared in several episodes of the VH1 reality series "Couples Therapy" in 2012. The couple eventually decided to separate, and Tashaunda told "Distractify" in early 2023, "Things didn't work out. I decided that it was time for me to move out on my own probably about three years ago. I wanted to move on my own and just see what that looked like." She added, "There will never be any ill will between JoJo and I." JoJo and Tashaunda have two daughters, Sakoya Wynter and Kayla Tiffany. Sakoya joined the cast of the WE tv reality series "Growing Up Hip Hop" during the show's sixth season. Hailey has struggled with alcoholism and health problems, and he told "Sister 2 Sister" magazine, "Ever since Jodeci had their first hit, that's when everything started spiraling downward. I mean with the whole band, individually and as a group. From then on I really didn't have no feelings about it. It was just party and BS. But I didn't think it was taking a toll on me until the first time that I said I wasn't going to drink anything, and I fell into a seizure. So that was like a withdrawal." JoJo also revealed, "I drank so much until a small part of my pancreas had ate away. That's no pain you want to feel. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

Awards and Nominations

K-Ci & JoJo have earned three Grammy nominations: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for 2Pac's "How Do U Want It" (1997) and Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "All My Life" (1997). In 1999, they won an American Music Award for Favorite R&B Band/Duo/Group and received a nomination for Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Love Always." They were also nominated for Favorite R&B Band/Duo/Group in 2000. The duo won a Blockbuster Award for Best Group – R&B in 1999, and that year they earned an NAACP Award nomination for Outstanding Duo or Group. K-Ci & JoJo have received "Soul Train" Award nominations for Best R&B/Soul Single – Group, Band or Duo for "All My Life" (1999) and Best R&B/Soul Album – Group, Band, or Duo for "It's Real." (2000). They have also earned MTV Video Music Award nominations for Best R&B Video for "All My Life" (1998) and Best Video from a Film for "Crazy" from "Save the Last Dance" (2001). Milestone received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video, Short Form for "I Care 'Bout You" in 1998. Jodeci has won "Billboard" Music Awards for Top R&B Album for "Forever My Lady" (1992), Top R&B Song for "Come and Talk to Me" (1992), and Top R&B Artist (1992) and "Soul Train" Awards for Best R&B/Soul Album, Group, Band or Duo for "Forever My Lady" (1992) and Best R&B/Soul Single for "Lately" (1994). The band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2012.