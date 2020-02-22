Johnny Reid net worth: Johnny Reid is a Scottish Canadian country music artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Johnny Reid was born in Lanark, Scotland in August 1974. He moved to Canada at 13 years old and later moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Johnny Reid released his debut studio album Another Day, Another Dime in 1997. He released his self-titled album in 2000 and the album Born to Roll in 2005. Reid reached #21 in Canada with his 2007 album Kicking Stones and #3 with his album Dance with Me in 2009. His album A Place Called Love was released in 2010 and reached #1 in Canada. Reid's 2012 album Fire It Up reached #2 in Canada and his albums What Love Is All About in 2015 and Revival in 2017 both reached #3 in Canada. He also released the Christmas albums Christmas in 2009 and A Christmas Gift to You in 2013 which reached #1 in Canada. Reid's singles "Darlin'", "Today I'm Gonna Try and Change the World", and "Baby I Know It" all reached #3 in Canada.