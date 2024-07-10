Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $1.5 Million Birthdate: May 22, 1966 (58 years old) Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Actor, Songwriter, Singer, Singer-songwriter, Composer, Record producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Johnny Gill's Net Worth

What is Johnny Gill's net worth?

Johnny Gill is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Johnny Gill is a two-time Grammy Award nominee well known as a member of the R&B/pop group New Edition and was also a member of the supergroup LSG. Throughout his career, Gill has released eight solo albums, three albums with New Edition, two with LSG and a collaborative album with Stacy Lattisaw. As a solo artist, he's sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

Early Life

Johnny Gill was born on May 22, 1966 in Washington, DC to Johnny Gill Sr. and Annie Mae Gill. He began singing at an early age, performing in church with his family's gospel group called Little Johnny and "Wings of Faith" which included his three brothers. He went to Kimball Elementary, then Sousa Junior High, and later the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He originally planned to go to college for a degree in electrical engineering but decided to chase his passion for singing instead.

Early Music Career

Gill started his recording career in 1982 at just 16 years old thanks to a little nudge from his childhood friend Stacy Lattisaw, who convinced him to record a demo. That demo made its way to the president of Atlantic Records, leading to the release of his self-titled debut album on Atlantic's subsidiary, Cotillion Records. Gill and Stacy then teamed up for a duet album titled "Perfect Combination". In 1985, he dropped his second solo album called "Chemistry".

New Edition

In 1987 Michael Bivins brought Gill on board to join New Edition. He quickly found his place in the group and together they created a more mature, adult sound on their album "Heart Break". This album produced several hits, including "Can You Stand The Rain," "N.E. Heartbreak," "If It Isn't Love" and the Gill-led "Boys To Men."

Solo Career

Carrying on his journey as both a romantic singer and a rising new jack swing star, he released a third self-titled album in 1990 which featured hit tracks like "My, My, My," "Rub You the Right Way," "Fairweather Friend" and "Wrap My Body Tight".

In 1993 Gill released another solo album, "Provocative" which featured tracks like "Quiet Time to Play," "A Cute, Sweet, Love Addiction" and the inspiring gospel song "I Know Where I Stand. This was shorty followed by another album called "Let's Get the Mood Right" in 1996 which featured the song "Love In an Elevator" and the single "Maybe". The same year, Johnny reunited with New Edition and recorded the album "Home Again".

LSG

In 1997 he collaborated with Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat to create the supergroup LSG. They hit it big with their debut album, "Levert.Sweat.Gill" which went multi-platinum and followed up with their final album, LSG2 in 2003. Then, in 2004 he got back together with New Edition. They signed with Bad Boy Records and dropped the album "One Love" featuring the single "Hot 2Nite".

Return to Solo Career

15 years after recording his last solo album, Gill went solo again, releasing "Still Winning" in 2011 which included songs like "In the Mood", "Just the Way You Are", "It Would Be You" and "2nd Place". Three years later, he bid farewell to Fontana Records and launched his own label, J Skillz Records. Here he dropped an album called "Game Changer" which turned out to be a hit on adult R&B radio. It featured some popular singles like "Behind Closed Doors" and, of course, the title track "Game Changer".

In early 2017 Gill hit the road with Fantasia as an opener for Charlie Wilson's "In It to Win It" tour before dropping his album "Game Changer II" in 2019. Fast forward to 2023 and Gill's popularity skyrocketed again thanks to his song "Rub You the Right Way" going viral on TikTok. Influencers couldn't get enough of it, using the track in all sorts of videos.

Discography

Gill's discography consists of eight solo studio albums, thirty-seven singles, and three official compilation albums. On top of his solo work, he has recorded one duet album with Stacy Lattisaw, as well as three albums as a member of New Edition and two albums as a member of the supergroup LSG.

Acting Career

Johnny Gill has proven that he's not just a melodious voice but also a talented actor, with appearances in over 80 TV shows and films. He had a cameo on Family Matters and performed "You For Me" in the 2006 film "Madea's Family Reunion". In 2009 he starred in the stage play "A Mother's Prayer", sharing the spotlight with Robin Givens, Shirley Murdock, and Jermaine Crawford.

Tours

Gill has gone on several successful tours which have brought in substantial earnings and boosted his net worth. They include:

Johnny Gill Tour 1990–1991

Provocative Tour 1993 (1993)

Let's Get the Mood Right Tour (1996–1997)

21 Nights in Japan: Still Winning (2011)

Game Changer Tokyo Live (2015)

Charlie Wilson's In It to Win It Tour (2016)

Culture Tour New Edition (2022)

Legacy Tour New Edition (2023)

Personal Life

Gill has one son who he co-parents with his ex-girlfriend.