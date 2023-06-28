John Prine net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Oct 10, 1946 - Apr 7, 2020 (73 years old) Place of Birth: Maywood Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Actor, Musician, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare John Prine's Net Worth

What was John Prine's net worth?

John Prine was an American singer, songwriter, and musician who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. He played guitar and his styles included country folk, Americana, and progressive bluegrass. Unfortunately John died on April 7, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. He was 73 years old.

Early Life

John Prine was born in Maywood, Illinois October 10, 1946. Growing up in a working-class family, Prine's love for music was ignited by his father's record collection, filled with country and folk classics. As a teenager, he taught himself to play the guitar and started performing at local venues. Inspired by songwriters like Bob Dylan and Hank Williams, Prine began crafting his own heartfelt tunes, blending wit, humor, and introspection.

Early Songwriting

He worked as a mailman early in life and actually wrote many of what would later become classics, while delivering mail in the Chicago suburbs. His songwriting skills would eventually earn him admiration from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson.

He was drafted into the Army in the late 1960s to serve in Vietnam. He was sent to Germany where he worked as a mechanical engineer. Though he downplayed his role in the war, the experience did inspire what would become his greatest song "Sam Stone", a ballad about a soldier who returns from home mentally shattered and addicted to drugs.

Breakthrough

After returning from the war he began performing in the Chicago music scene. One night, Roger Ebert – future famous film critic – attended one of his shows. The next day Ebert wrote an article in the paper titled "Mailman Delivers a Powerful Message in a Few Words". From that point on, Johns local shows were sold out.

In 1971, Paul Anka and Kris Kristofferson attended one of Prine's shows. Kris helped John land a $25,000 recording deal with Atlantic Records. Anka signed up to be his manager.

His self-titled debut studio album was released in 1971. Here is a list of John Prine's discography:

John Prine (1971)

Diamonds in the Rough (1972)

Sweet Revenge (1973)

Common Sense (1975)

Bruised Orange (1978)

Pink Cadillac (1979)

Storm Windows (1980)

Aimless Love (1984)

German Afternoons (1986)

The Missing Years (1991)

Lost Dogs and Mixed Blessings (1995)

In Spite of Ourselves (1999)

Souvenirs (2000)

Fair & Square (2005)

Standard Songs for Average People (with Mac Wiseman, 2007)

In Person & On Stage (2010)

The Singing Mailman Delivers (2011)

For Better, or Worse (2016)

The Tree of Forgiveness (2018)

Collaborations and Recognition

Prine's influence extended beyond his solo work. He collaborated with numerous artists, such as Bonnie Raitt, Steve Goodman, and Iris DeMent, creating memorable duets and collaborations that showcased his versatility and ability to connect with fellow musicians. Prine's impact was recognized with several awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Folk Album for "The Missing Years" (1991) and "Fair & Square" (2005). He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Personal Life and Death

He was married twice and had three children. His first marriage to Ann Carole Woodring lasted from 1966 to 1980, and they had two sons together. In 1984, he married his second wife, Fiona Whelan, and they had a son named Tommy. Prine's family was an essential source of support and inspiration throughout his life.

In 1998, Prine faced a significant health challenge when he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in his neck. Despite undergoing surgery and radiation treatments, he continued to create music and share his gift with the world. The experience of overcoming cancer brought a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude to Prine's songwriting. He transformed his personal journey into songs that resonated deeply with listeners, showcasing his resilience and the power of music to heal.

Tragically, on April 7, 2020, John Prine passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19.

Nashville Mansion

In 2018 John paid $2.6 million for a lavish 7,000 square foot mansion set on two acres in Oak Hill, Tennessee, one of Nashville's most exclusive neighborhoods.

In December 2022 his estate listed the mansion for sale for just under $5 million. The home sold for $4.2 million in March 2023. Here's a video tour of John Prine's former Nashville mansion: