What is Joey Heatherton's net worth?

Joey Heatherton is an American actress, singer, and dancer who has a net worth of $3 million. Joey Heatherton captivated American audiences as a multi-talented performer whose career spanned television, film, music, and dance from the late 1950s through the 1970s. She rose to prominence as a vivacious blonde bombshell known for her energetic dance performances and sultry persona. Heatherton became a fixture on variety shows during the 1960s, particularly as a regular guest on Dean Martin's programs and as a popular entertainer for USO tours, where she performed for American troops alongside Bob Hope. Her career included several film roles, a recording contract, and nightclub performances that showcased her versatility as an entertainer. Despite her initial meteoric rise to fame, Heatherton's star power gradually diminished in the late 1970s, though she remains an iconic symbol of the vibrant entertainment culture of her era.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

She was born Davenie Johanna Heatherton on September 14, 1944, in Rockville Centre, New York. Entertainment was in her blood from the start—her father, Ray Heatherton, was a successful Broadway performer and television personality known as "The Merry Mailman" on children's television. Her mother, also named Davenie, had been a professional dancer. With this lineage, Joey began dance training at an early age, studying ballet and jazz under the renowned choreographer George Balanchine.

By her early teens, Heatherton had already begun making television appearances. Her first significant break came in 1959 when she appeared on "The Perry Como Show," showcasing the dancing talent that would become her trademark. Soon after, she landed a recurring role on "The Dean Martin Show," where her energetic dance numbers and youthful charm quickly earned her a devoted following.

Television Stardom

Throughout the 1960s, Heatherton became one of television's most recognizable faces. Her appearances on "The Dean Martin Show" established her as a sex symbol, known for her provocative dancing and signature blonde flip hairstyle. She became a regular guest on the top variety programs of the era, including "The Ed Sullivan Show," "The Andy Williams Show," and "Hullabaloo."

Perhaps most significantly, Heatherton became a staple of Bob Hope's USO tours during the Vietnam War. Between 1965 and 1972, she traveled with Hope to entertain American troops stationed abroad, performing her dance routines and comedy skits. These performances solidified her status as a patriotic pinup and earned her the affection of countless servicemen.

Film and Music Career

While television remained her primary medium, Heatherton also pursued opportunities in film and music. Her movie debut came in 1963 with "Twilight of Honor," in which she played the wife of a murder suspect. She went on to appear in several other films including "Where Love Has Gone" (1964), "My Blood Runs Cold" (1965), and "The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington" (1977).

In the music world, Heatherton signed with Mercury Records in 1972. Her biggest hit came with the release of her rendition of "Gone," which reached #24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Though her recording career never reached the heights of her television fame, it showcased her versatility as a performer and extended her presence in the entertainment industry.

Personal Struggles and Later Career

The late 1970s marked a turning point in Heatherton's career and personal life. As variety shows began to lose popularity and the cultural landscape shifted, her brand of entertainment found fewer outlets.

In 1986, Heatherton appeared in Playboy magazine, attempting to revitalize her career. Though she continued to make occasional television appearances in the 1980s and early 1990s, including roles in shows like "The Fall Guy," she never recaptured the level of fame she had enjoyed in her heyday.

Real Estate

In April 1969, Joey Heatherton married NFL star Lance Rentzel. By late 1971, Heatherton and Rentzel purchased a house in Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles​.

In 1993, Joey paid $350,000 for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. Today this home is worth around $2 million. The Nichols Canyon house was a notable property during Heatherton's peak fame – it symbolized her Hollywood life as a young starlet married to a pro athlete. However, the arrangement was short-lived. After Rentzel's highly publicized indecent exposure arrest in late 1970 and the ensuing scandal, the marriage faltered. Heatherton filed for divorce in 1971, finalized in 1972.

Legacy

Despite the challenges of her later career, Joey Heatherton's impact on American entertainment remains significant. As a dancer, she brought an uninhibited energy to television at a time when the medium was still relatively conservative. Her performances helped push boundaries regarding what could be shown on prime-time television, paving the way for future performers.