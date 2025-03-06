Last Updated: March 7, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesSingers
Net Worth:
$25 Million
Birthdate:
Jan 18, 1982 (43 years old)
Birthplace:
Nevada City
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Singer, Harpsichordist, Pianist, Singer-songwriter, Songwriter
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Joanna Newsom's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Music Career
  4. Acting Career
  5. Personal Life
  6. Real Estate

What is Joanna Newsom's Net Worth?

Joanna Newsom is a singer-songwriter, musician, and actress who has a net worth of $25 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, Andy Samberg.

Joanna Newsom rose to fame in the '00s with her acclaimed studio albums "The Milk-Eyed Mender" (2004) and "Ys" (2006). She is known for her idiosyncratic folk musical style marked by the frequent use of a harp. As an actress, Newsom appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2014 film "Inherent Vice" and in episodes of the television shows "Portlandia" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She has been married to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg since 2013.

Early Life and Education

Joanna Newsom was born on January 18, 1982 in Grass Valley, California to doctor parents. She was raised in nearby Nevada City with her older brother Peter and younger sister Emily. Gavin Newsom is her second cousin, twice removed. So they share a set of great-grandparents. Brought up in a musical household with parents who both played instruments, Newsom got into music at a young age, taking up the piano and later the harp. She attended a Waldorf school, where she studied theater and poetry, and then went to Mills College at Northeastern University in Oakland, where she studied composition and creative writing. Newsom ultimately dropped out of college to pursue her music career.

Music Career

Newsom began her music career as a member of the indie rock band the Pleased, which was formed in San Francisco in 2002. The group self-released the EPs "Never Complete" and "One Piece from the Middle" before releasing the album "Don't Make Things" through the label Big Wheel Recreation in 2003. Meanwhile, Newsom performed with the band Golden Shoulders and self-distributed two solo EPs, "Walnut Whales" and "Yarn and Glue." A bandmate from Golden Shoulders, Adam Kline, gave one of Newsom's EPs to singer-songwriter Will Oldham, who was so impressed he asked Newsom to go on tour with him. Oldham also gave a copy of her EP to the owner of the record label Drag City, with which Newsom soon signed. She went on to release her debut studio album, "The Milk-Eyed Mender," in 2004. Highly acclaimed by critics, the album gained Newsom an underground following. She went on to make appearances on Vetiver's self-titled debut album and Vashti Bunyan's 2005 album "Lookaftering." In late 2006, Newsom released her second studio album, "Ys," which entered the Billboard 200. It appeared on numerous publications' lists of the best albums of the year.

Getty

In 2009, Newsom appeared in the music video for MGMT's song "Kids." She also made appearances on the Moore Brothers' album "Aptos" and Golden Shoulders' album "Get Reasonable." The next year, Newsom released her third studio album, "Have One on Me." A triple album recorded in Tokyo in 2009, it comprises over two hours of material. The album debuted at number 75 on the Billboard 200 and spent four weeks atop the Folk Albums chart. Throughout 2010, Newsom toured North America and Europe supported by a five-piece band. In 2011, she released the single "What We Have Known," which was originally the B-side of her first single, "Sprout and the Bean." A couple of years later, Newsom appeared on the albums "We the Common" by Thao & the Get Down Stay Down and "Why Do Birds Suddenly Appear" by Hard Skin. In 2015, she released her fourth studio album, "Divers," which topped both the Folk Albums and Alternative Albums charts. It also achieved Newsom's highest placement yet on the Billboard 200, at number 30. Later, in 2023, Newsom did a surprise set as the opener for Fleet Foxes in Los Angeles, performing five new songs.

Acting Career

In 2012, Newsom appeared in an episode of the sketch comedy television series "Portlandia," playing a harpist. She had a bigger part two years later in Paul Thomas Anderson's film "Inherent Vice," playing the character (and narrator) Sortilège. Newsom followed that with a brief role in the 2016 film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," starring her husband Andy Samberg. She later appeared in the series finale of her husband's television sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Personal Life

From 2004 to 2007, Newsom dated fellow singer-songwriter and musician Bill Callahan. She later began dating actor and comedian Andy Samberg, whom she married in 2013. Together, they have two children. Newsom and Samberg own homes in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles and the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Real Estate

In July 2014, Andy and Joanna paid $6.25 million for an historical mansion called Moorcrest in Los Angeles. A century ago, Charlie Caplin and Mary Astor both owned the home at different points. They also own a home in New York City's West Village neighborhood.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Paul Banks Net Worth
    Paul
    Banks
  2. Joanna Garcia Net Worth
    Joanna
    Garcia
  3. Joanna Jędrzejczyk Net Worth
    Joanna
    Jędrzejczyk
  4. JoAnna Cameron Net Worth
    JoAnna
    Cameron
  5. Andy Samberg Net Worth
    Andy
    Samberg
  6. Johnny Dare Net Worth
    Johnny
    Dare
  7. Alexander Armstrong Net Worth
    Alexander
    Armstrong
  8. Byron Allen Net Worth
    Byron
    Allen
  9. David Hasselhoff Net Worth
    David
    Hasselhoff
  10. Taylor Ann Hasselhoff Net Worth
    Taylor
    Ann Hasselhoff
  11. Lulu Net Worth
    Lulu
  12. Pamela Bach Net Worth
    Pamela
    Bach
  13. Carmen Electra Net Worth
    Carmen
    Electra
  14. Spike Lee Net Worth
    Spike
    Lee
  15. Rachel Maddow Net Worth
    Rachel
    Maddow
  16. Sandra Bullock Net Worth
    Sandra
    Bullock