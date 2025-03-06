What is Joanna Newsom's Net Worth?

Joanna Newsom is a singer-songwriter, musician, and actress who has a net worth of $25 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, Andy Samberg.

Joanna Newsom rose to fame in the '00s with her acclaimed studio albums "The Milk-Eyed Mender" (2004) and "Ys" (2006). She is known for her idiosyncratic folk musical style marked by the frequent use of a harp. As an actress, Newsom appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2014 film "Inherent Vice" and in episodes of the television shows "Portlandia" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She has been married to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg since 2013.

Early Life and Education

Joanna Newsom was born on January 18, 1982 in Grass Valley, California to doctor parents. She was raised in nearby Nevada City with her older brother Peter and younger sister Emily. Gavin Newsom is her second cousin, twice removed. So they share a set of great-grandparents. Brought up in a musical household with parents who both played instruments, Newsom got into music at a young age, taking up the piano and later the harp. She attended a Waldorf school, where she studied theater and poetry, and then went to Mills College at Northeastern University in Oakland, where she studied composition and creative writing. Newsom ultimately dropped out of college to pursue her music career.

Music Career

Newsom began her music career as a member of the indie rock band the Pleased, which was formed in San Francisco in 2002. The group self-released the EPs "Never Complete" and "One Piece from the Middle" before releasing the album "Don't Make Things" through the label Big Wheel Recreation in 2003. Meanwhile, Newsom performed with the band Golden Shoulders and self-distributed two solo EPs, "Walnut Whales" and "Yarn and Glue." A bandmate from Golden Shoulders, Adam Kline, gave one of Newsom's EPs to singer-songwriter Will Oldham, who was so impressed he asked Newsom to go on tour with him. Oldham also gave a copy of her EP to the owner of the record label Drag City, with which Newsom soon signed. She went on to release her debut studio album, "The Milk-Eyed Mender," in 2004. Highly acclaimed by critics, the album gained Newsom an underground following. She went on to make appearances on Vetiver's self-titled debut album and Vashti Bunyan's 2005 album "Lookaftering." In late 2006, Newsom released her second studio album, "Ys," which entered the Billboard 200. It appeared on numerous publications' lists of the best albums of the year.

In 2009, Newsom appeared in the music video for MGMT's song "Kids." She also made appearances on the Moore Brothers' album "Aptos" and Golden Shoulders' album "Get Reasonable." The next year, Newsom released her third studio album, "Have One on Me." A triple album recorded in Tokyo in 2009, it comprises over two hours of material. The album debuted at number 75 on the Billboard 200 and spent four weeks atop the Folk Albums chart. Throughout 2010, Newsom toured North America and Europe supported by a five-piece band. In 2011, she released the single "What We Have Known," which was originally the B-side of her first single, "Sprout and the Bean." A couple of years later, Newsom appeared on the albums "We the Common" by Thao & the Get Down Stay Down and "Why Do Birds Suddenly Appear" by Hard Skin. In 2015, she released her fourth studio album, "Divers," which topped both the Folk Albums and Alternative Albums charts. It also achieved Newsom's highest placement yet on the Billboard 200, at number 30. Later, in 2023, Newsom did a surprise set as the opener for Fleet Foxes in Los Angeles, performing five new songs.

Acting Career

In 2012, Newsom appeared in an episode of the sketch comedy television series "Portlandia," playing a harpist. She had a bigger part two years later in Paul Thomas Anderson's film "Inherent Vice," playing the character (and narrator) Sortilège. Newsom followed that with a brief role in the 2016 film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," starring her husband Andy Samberg. She later appeared in the series finale of her husband's television sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Personal Life

From 2004 to 2007, Newsom dated fellow singer-songwriter and musician Bill Callahan. She later began dating actor and comedian Andy Samberg, whom she married in 2013. Together, they have two children. Newsom and Samberg own homes in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles and the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Real Estate

In July 2014, Andy and Joanna paid $6.25 million for an historical mansion called Moorcrest in Los Angeles. A century ago, Charlie Caplin and Mary Astor both owned the home at different points. They also own a home in New York City's West Village neighborhood.