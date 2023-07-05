Jin Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Dec 4, 1992 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Gender: Male Profession: Singer 💰 Compare Jin's Net Worth

What Is Jin's Net Worth?

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Jin is best known for being a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020).

The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." As a solo artist, Jin has released the singles "It's Definitely You," "Tonight," "Abyss," "Yours," "Super Tuna," and "The Astronaut," which all reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. "The Astronaut" was certified Million in South Korea and Gold in Japan, and "Rolling Stone" magazine ranked it #68 on its "100 Best songs of 2022" list. Jin produced his music videos for "Abyss" (2020) and "Super Tuna" (2021). In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019 the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public a South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 million. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million.

Early Life

Jin was born Kim Seok-jin on December 4, 1992, in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Jin has an older brother, and he earned a Film Studies degree from Konkuk University in 2017. He then enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University to pursue a graduate degree. Jin learned English when he attended a study camp in Australia in 2007. He initially wanted a career as a journalist, but after he saw Kim Nam-gil on the 2009 television series "Queen Seondeok," he decided that he'd rather pursue an acting career. When Jin was in junior high, he was discovered by SM Entertainment, a K-pop agency, on the street, but he rejected their offer.

Career

BTS formed in 2013 and features Jin, V, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums chart, Japan Hot Albums chart, and "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries.

In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it was certified Million in Japan. Jin released three solo singles with BTS: "Awake" (from 2016's "Wings"), "Epiphany" (from the 2018 compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer"), and "Moon" (from 2020's "Map of the Soul: 7"). All three singles reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" World Digital Songs chart, and "Epiphany" peaked at #5 on Hungary's Single Top 40 chart and South Korea's K-pop Hot 100 chart. In 2016, Jin and V collaborated on the song "It's Definitely You" for the "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" soundtrack, and the single reached #8 on the "Billboard" World Digital Songs chart. In 2017, Jin performed on Suga's song "So Far Away," then he released the singles "Tonight" (2019), "Abyss" (2020), "Yours" (2021), and "Super Tuna" (2021). In 2022, Jin worked as a special game developer for the Nexon MMORPG game "MapleStory," and the experience was filmed for the mini web series "Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin." Later that year, he released the single "The Astronaut," which he co-wrote with the members of Coldplay. The single reached the top 10 on the charts in several countries and was certified Million in South Korea. In November 2022, it was announced that Jin would be an advertising model for the food manufacturing company Ottogi's Jin Ramen instant noodles.

Personal Life

In 2018, Jin opened a Seoul restaurant called Ossu Seiromushi with his brother. In March 2022, he underwent surgery after injuring his left hand. Jin subsequently missed some of the BTS "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts and group events and was seated for most of their performance at the Grammy Awards. In October 2022, it was announced that Jin would begin the enlistment process for his mandatory military service at the end of month. In December 2022, he enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier at the North Gyeonggi Province's Yeoncheon army base. After he completed his basic training in January 2023 with the 5th Infantry Division, Jin was appointed an assistant training instructor.

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. Jin has earned three The Fact Music Award nominations, winning the Fan N Star Choice Award – Individual in 2022. His other nominations were for Most Voted Artist – Individual (2022) and Best Music (Winter) for "The Astronaut" (2023). In 2022, he won a Top Ten Award for The Best Artist of K-Drama OST in the World, and he received a Hanteo Music Award for Global Artist (Africa) in 2023. Jin earned four Seoul Music Award nominations in 2023: the Bonsang Award for "The Astronaut," the K-wave Award, the Popularity Award, and Fan Choice of the Year – April. In 2017, he received a Melon Music Award nomination for Best OST for "It's Definitely You," and in 2021, he earned an Asian Pop Music Award nomination for Best Film and Television Song (Overseas) for "Yours." In 2022, Jin received an Asian Academy Creative Award nomination for Best Theme Song or Title Theme for "Yours" and a Circle Chart Music Award nomination for Song of the Year – October for "The Astronaut."

Real Estate

In 2018, Jin paid $1.78 million for an apartment in the Seoul complex Hannam the Hill. He sold it in March 2019, and the following year, he purchased a bigger apartment in the same building for $3.7 million. He reportedly bought that apartment for his parents.