Jimin Net Worth

What Is Jimin's Net Worth?

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer who has a net worth of $30 million. Jimin is best known for being a singer in the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020). The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." Jimin released the solo album "Face" in March 2023, and it topped the charts in Japan, South Korea, and Greece. His single "Like Crazy" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019, the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public on the South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 million. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million.

Early Life

Jimin was born Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. He has a younger brother, and he attended Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. When he was in middle school, Jimin took classes at Just Dance Academy, where he learned how to pop and lock. He studied contemporary dance while attending Busan High School of Arts, and one of his teachers encouraged him to join an entertainment company, which led him to Big Hit Entertainment. In 2012, Jimin transferred to Korean Arts High School. After graduating in 2014, he majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment at Global Cyber University, earning his degree in 2020. Jimin then began attending Hanyang Cyber University in pursuit of a Master of Business Administration in Advertising and Media.

BTS

BTS formed in 2013 and features Jimin, Suga, V, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. "Wings" included a solo single by Jimin titled "Lie," and it reached #3 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart and #19 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums, Japan Hot Albums, and "Billboard" World Albums charts, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries.

In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it was certified Million in Japan. "Map of the Soul: 7" featured the Jimin solo single "Filter," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. Another solo single, "Serendipity," was featured on the band's 2017 EP "Love Yourself: Her," and it reached the top 10 on the New Zealand Heatseaker, South Korea K-pop Hot 100, and "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales charts. All three of Jimin's solo BTS tracks amassed more than 50 million streams on Spotify, making him the first Korean artist to release three solo tracks to reach that number. In March 2023, Jimin released the solo album "Face," which reached the top 10 in more than a dozen countries and was certified Million in South Korea and Platinum in Japan. The single "Set Me Free Pt. 2" reached #1 on the Japan Digital Singles and "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales charts, and "Like Crazy" topped the "Billboard" Hot 100, "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales, and Vietnam Hot 100 charts. Jimin has also released the non-album singles "Promise" (2018), "Christmas Love" (2020), and "Angel Pt. 2" (2023), and he collaborated with Ha Sung-woon on the 2022 song "With You" for the "Our Blues" soundtrack.

Personal Life

In 2017, Jimin had to sit out the group's Macau show during "The Wings Tour" because of shoulder and neck cramping. During the 2018 "Love Yourself World Tour," he missed the band's appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" due to "severe muscle pain in his neck and back." Jimin is passionate about philanthropy and supports organizations dedicated to education and the arts. From 2016 to 2018, he paid for uniforms for students at Busan Hodong Elementary School, his alma mater, and after it was announced that the school would close, he donated middle school uniforms to that year's graduates and gave autographed albums to all of the school's students. In 2019, he donated KRW₩100 million (around $88,000) to the Busan Department of Education for students who came from low-income families, and the following year, he donated ₩100 million for a scholarship fund to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation. Jimin also donated ₩100 million each to the organizations Rotary International, the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, and the Korean UNICEF Committee.

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. As a solo artist, Jimin earned an APAN Star Award nomination for Best Original Soundtrack and MAMA Award nominations for Best OST and Song of the Year for "With You" (shared with Ha Sung-woon). In 2023, he received a The Fact Music Award nomination for Best Music (Spring) for "Like Crazy" and Seoul Music Award nominations for Fan Choice of the Year – April, Fan Choice of the Year – May, and the OST Award for "With You." In 2023, Jimin also set a Guinness World Record for "fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (male)." He reached 1 billion streams in 393 days, breaking Jungkook's record of 409 days.

Real Estate

In March 2021, Jimin paid around $5.3 million for a flat in Seoul's priciest apartment complex Nine One Hannam, which is known as the "Beverly Hills of Korea." RM bought a an apartment in the building at the same time for approximately $5.7 million. The complex includes a swimming pool and a golf course.