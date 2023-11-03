Jhené Aiko Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Mar 16, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter, Singer, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jhené Aiko's Net Worth

What is Jhené Aiko's Net Worth?

Jhené Aiko is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $6 million. In the early 2000s, Jhené Aiko was set to release an album with Sony, Epic Records, but the album was never released due to label complications.

Aiko re-emerged in the music scene with a more mature image and sound in 2011 with the release of her mixtape, "Sailing Soul(s)." This project, which featured collaborations with artists like Drake, Kanye West, and Miguel, was Aiko's reintroduction to the industry, showcasing her growth as an artist and her ability to blend contemporary R&B with a dreamy, almost ethereal production style.

Her debut studio album, "Souled Out," arrived in 2014 and solidified her presence in the music industry. The album was well-received, with singles like "The Worst" gaining considerable airplay. Her music is often noted for its emotional openness and exploration of subjects like love, pain, and self-discovery.

In 2016, Aiko released a collaborative album with rapper Big Sean under the name Twenty88. The project delved into the complex dynamics of relationships and featured a seamless blending of Aiko's R&B vocals with Big Sean's sharp rap verses.

Aiko's second album, "Trip," came out in 2017, which was accompanied by a short film and poetry collection. This multi-faceted project dealt heavily with themes of grief, love, and healing, as it was inspired by the loss of her brother. It showcased her storytelling ability and willingness to open up about personal struggles through her art.

Her most recent works include her 2020 album "Chilombo," which earned multiple Grammy nominations and featured a mix of contemporary R&B with elements of hip-hop, pop, and more traditional soul influences. The album's name, Chilombo, which is Aiko's last name, signifies a return to her roots and a celebration of her heritage and personal growth.

Early Life

Jhené Aiko was born on March 16, 1988 in Los Angeles, California to parents Christina Yamamota and Karamo Chilombo. Her mother is of Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese heritage while her father is of Native American, African-American, and German-Jewish descent. When she was seven, her home burned down and the family moved from South Los Angeles to the Slauson Avenue area. Aiko was homeschooled until she started high school. Her parents divorced in her youth. She grew up with her seven siblings, as well as three half siblings from her father's side. One of her sisters is R&B singer Mila J. Aiko was interested in music from a young age and took vocal lessons in Culver City. She also had in interest in writing poetry and songs and began writing every day.

Career

In 2002, Aiko began her musical career by contributing vocals to several B2K releases. She also can be heard on a song featured on "The Master of Disguise" soundtrack. At the time, she was signed to The Ultimate Group and managed by Chris Stokes. She was also featured in a number of music videos around this time for songs like "Uh Huh," "Why I Love You," "Take It Slow," and "Same Ol' Same Ol' (Remix)." She also released some of her own songs around this time like "NO L.O.V.E." She was set to release her debut album in 2003 but the album was never released due to tension at her record label. Aiko ultimately asked to be released from the label and then decided to focus on her education for a few years.

In 2007, Aiko made her return to music. She initially met with some labels before deciding to pursue a more independent path in order to maintain more control over her music. She released a mixtape on March 16, 2011 called "Sailing Soul(s)." She wrote all the songs on the mixtape except for "July." The tape featured collaborations with artists like Miguel, Drake, and Kanye West. That year, she also began working closely with artists from Carson-based independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment like Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul.

In 2012, Aiko met No I.D., a record producer and the vice president of A&R at Def Jam. He signed her to his Artium Records imprint through Def Jam. Aiko released the track "3:16AM" on iTunes in September of that year, which was the first single on her upcoming album. She also was the opening act on the "Life is Good/Black Rage" concert tour which was headlined by Nas and Lauryn Hill. In June 2013, she was featured on the Big Sean song "Beware." She also toured as the opening act for Drake's "Would You Like a Tour?"

In November 2013, Aiko released her debut EP "Sail Out." It debuted in the eighth spot on the U.S. "Billboard 200" chart. The single "The Worst" did particularly well as it topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts. In doing so, Aiko became the first female artist to top the chart since Jazmine Sullivan in 2008. She released a number of new songs over the next year before releasing her debut studio album, "Souled Out," in September 2014. The album was met with both commercial and critical success. It debuted at number three on the US "Billboard 200" chart. It debuted at the top spot on the US "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" chart.

In February 2015, Aiko was nominated for three Grammy Awards at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album. The same month, she announced she would be joining rapper J. Cole on his "Forest Hills Drive Tour." In March 2016, Aiko announced a collaboration album with rapper Big Sean under the name Twenty88. Their self-titled debut album could be streamed for four days exclusively on TIDAL and then was made available for download.

In June 2016, Aiko released the lead single, "While We're Young," to her upcoming second album. The album, "Trip," was released in September 2017. A 23-minute autobiographical film titled after the album was also released alongside it. Aiko then toured with singer Lana Del Rey in early 2018.

In May 2019, Aiko released the song "Triggered (Freestyle)." It was the first single from her upcoming album. Her third album, "Chilombo," was released in March 2020. Like other artists, she took a break from performing during the COVID-19 pandemic. She performed at the Super Bowl in February 2022. In July 2022, she started the Allel Sound imprint in collaboration with Def Jam records.

In terms of her musical influences, Aiko cites American rapper Tupac as a major influence. She also has acknowledged her appreciation for Aaliyah, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Brandy, John Mayer, Janet Jackson, Ciara, Nicki Minaj, and Kid Cudi. She is a soprano singer and her style is associated with a new wave of music called PBR&B, which is considered a stylistic alternative to contemporary R&B.

Personal Life

From 2005 to 2008, Aiko dated American R&B singer O'Ryan. When she was 20, she had a daughter with O'Ryan in November 2008. Sometime around 2015, Aiko began dating Oladipo "Dot da Genius" Omishore. The couple revealed they were married in March 2016. In August of that year, Aiko filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in October 2017. Since late 2016, Aiko has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Big Sean. They had a son together in November 2022.

Real Estate

In 2020 Jhené paid $2.5 million for a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

In 2021 Jhené paid $3.4 million for a home in Encino, California. Roughly nine months later she listed this home for sale for $3.65 million.