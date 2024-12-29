What Is Jesy Nelson's Net Worth?

Jesy Nelson is an English singer, reality television personality, and music video director who has a net worth of $8 million. Jesy Nelson is best known for being a former member of the girl group Little Mix, which formed on the reality series "The X Factor" in 2011. With Little Mix, Nelson released the studio albums "DNA" (2012), "Salute" (2013), "Get Weird" (2015), "Glory Days" (2016), "LM5" (2018), and "Confetti" (2020), which were all certified Platinum or higher in the UK. The group had top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart with "Cannonball," "Wings," "DNA," "Move," "Word Up!," "Salute," "Black Magic," "Secret Love Song" (featuring Jason Derulo), "Shout Out to My Ex," "Touch," "Power" (featuring Stormzy), "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)" (with CNCO), "Woman Like Me" (featuring Nicki Minaj), "Bounce Back," "Break Up Song," "Sweet Melody," and "Confetti" (featuring Saweetie). As a solo artist, Jesy has released the singles "Boyz" (featuring Nicki Minaj), "Bad Thing," and "Mine" (with Zion Foster). She released the 2019 documentary "Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out," which won several awards, and she directed the music videos "Little Mix Feat. Sharaya J: Strip" (2018) and "Jesy Nelson Feat. Nicki Minaj: Boyz" (2021).

Early Life

Jesy Nelson was born Jessica Louise Nelson on June 14, 1991, in Romford, East London. She is the daughter of police community support officer Janis Nelson and businessman John Nelson. Jesy's parents split up when she was five years old. She has two older siblings, Jade and Jonathan, and one younger sibling, Joseph. Nelson studied at the Jo Richardson Community School, Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College, the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and the Yvonne Rhodes Theatre School. Before she auditioned for "The X Factor," Jesy took a job as a barmaid in Dagenham. During her youth, she was an extra in 2002's "About a Boy" and 2005's "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

Career

Nelson successfully auditioned for the eighth series of "The X Factor" as a soloist, and after initially failing the "bootcamp" challenge to progress to the "Girls" category, Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall were chosen to form the girl group Rhythmix and were sent to the "judges' houses" section of the competition. The group's name was later changed to Little Mix, and they were the first band to win the British version of "The X Factor." They signed a record deal with Simon Cowell's Syco Music, and they released the albums "DNA" (2012), "Salute" (2013), "Get Weird" (2015), "Glory Days" (2016), "LM5" (2018), and "Confetti" (2020) before Nelson left the group at the end of 2020. All six albums reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart, Australian ARIA Charts, and Irish Albums Chart. "Glory Days" reached #1 in the UK and Ireland, and it was certified 4× Platinum in the UK, 2× Platinum in Ireland, and Platinum in Brazil and Denmark. Little Mix had #1 hits on the UK Singles Chart with "Cannonball," "Wings," "Black Magic," "Shout Out to My Ex," and "Sweet Melody."

In 2019, Jesy released the BBC Three documentary "Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out," in which she "reveals the impact online trolls had on her mental health as she goes on a journey of rehabilitation." In 2021, she signed with Polydor Records and released her first solo single, "Boyz" (featuring Nicki Minaj). The single reached #4 on the UK Singles Chart and New Zealand Hot Singles Chart. Nelson split from Polydor Records in July 2022, and she independently released the single "Bad Thing" in April 2023. In August 2024, she released the single "Mine," a collaboration with Zion Foster.

Personal Life

Jesy began a relationship with Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo in 2012, and they stayed together for a year. She started dating Jake Roche, the lead singer of Rixton, in 2014, and they became engaged in July 2015. After they split up in November 2016, Nelson briefly dated Chris Clark before having a 16-month relationship with fellow musician Harry James. From January 2019 to April 2020, Jesy dated Chris Hughes, a "Love Island" contestant. In the fall of 2022, she started dating rapper Zion Foster.

Jesy has said that she was bullied at school and that this may have contributed to the stress-induced alopecia she suffered as a teenager. In her documentary "Odd One Out," she was candid about her struggles with body image, saying that she used to starve herself before video shoots and television performances and would later binge eat. Nelson also revealed that in 2013 she attempted suicide because of abuse from online trolls, stating, "I felt that I physically couldn't tolerate the pain any more." Jesy has more than a dozen tattoos, including the quote "Music is the strongest form of magic." In mid-2018, she was accused of cultural appropriation after posting a photo of herself on Instagram with her hair in dreadlocks. She later deleted the photo.

In November 2020, it was announced that Nelson would be taking an extended hiatus from Little Mix due to "private medical reasons." The following month, Jesy announced that she was leaving the group because being part of Little Mix had "taken a toll on [her] mental health."

Nelson gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic and went on a drastic diet before Little Mix began filming their "Sweet Melody" music video in October 2020. The diet didn't have the desired results, and Jesy had a panic attack during the filming of the video. She told "The Guardian" in 2021, "After the video I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital. That was when my mum said, 'No more.' I had already decided. Then the girls spoke to Mum and said, 'We think Jesy should come out of this now. She has to look after herself.'"

Awards and Nominations

Little Mix has won dozens of awards, including Bravo Otto awards, BRIT Awards, "Glamour" Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. The group also set Guinness World Records for Most followed girl group on Snapchat, First all female group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards, and Most streamed female group on Spotify. In 2019, Nelson was named Celeb of the Year at the Metro UK Awards and was nominated for Biggest Inspiration at the CelebMix Awards. Her documentary "Odd One Out" won an I Talk Telly Award for Best Documentary, a National Television Award for Factual Entertainment, and a Visionary Honours Award for Documentary of the Year as well as a Gold Award at the OnSide Awards. In 2020, Jesy was named Inspirational Influencer of the Year at the PLT Awards and earned another CelebMix Award nomination for Biggest Inspiration.