Jesus Navarro net worth: Jesus Navarro is a Mexican singer who has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for being the lead singer of the group Reik.

Jesus Navarro was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico in July 1986. The Mexican pop rock band Reik was formed in 2003. They released their self-titled debut studio album in May 2005 and the album reached #5 in Mexico. Reik released the album Secuencia in 2006 and it reached #12 on the US Latin Pop chart. The band released the album Un Dia Mas in 2008 which reached #3 on the US Latin Pop chart, #8 on the US Heatseekers chart, and #11 in Mexico. Their album Peligro in 2011 reached #3 in Mexico and on the US Latin chart and #2 on the US Latin Pop chart. Reik's album Des/Amor was released in 2016 and reached #1 on the US Latin and US Latin pop charts. They released the album Ahora in 2019. They have won several awards including a Latin Grammy Award and a Latin Billboard Music Award.