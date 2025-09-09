Last Updated: September 8, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesSingers
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 22, 2004 (20 years old)
Birthplace:
Clarksville, Tennessee, U.S.
Profession:
Singer, songwriter
  1. What Is Jessie Murph's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Career
  4. Musical Style

What is Jessie Murph's Net Worth?

Jessie Murph is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Jessie Murph rose to fame in the early 2020s with such successful singles as "Always Been You," "Pray," and "Wild Ones." After releasing her debut mixtape "Drowning" in 2023, she released her debut studio album, "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil," in 2024.

Early Life

Jessie Murph was born on September 22, 2004 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Career

After gaining recognition for her vlogs and cover songs on TikTok and YouTube, Murph signed a contract with Columbia Records in 2021. She went on to release the singles "Upgrade," "Look Who's Cryin' Now," "When I'm Not Around," and "Sobriety." In late 2021, Murph released the single "Always Been You," which became her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. She had another charting song in early 2022 with "Pray." That was followed by the singles "I Would've," "While You're At It," and "How Could You," all of which were certified Gold by the RIAA. Those three songs, as well as "Always Been You" and "Pray," were featured on Murph's debut mixtape, "Drowning," which was released in 2023. That year, Murph began collaborating on songs with various other artists. With Thomas Wesley and rapper Polo G, she recorded the single "Heartbroken," which peaked at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. Murph had an even bigger hit with the single "Wild Ones," a collaboration with Jelly Roll that reached number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the end of 2023, Murph released the single "Texas," a collaboration with fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris.

(Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

In 2024, Murph collaborated with Koe Wetzel on the song "High Road," from his album "9 Lives." It went to number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. A couple of months later, Murph released the single "Dirty," a collaboration with Teddy Swims. That was followed by "I Hope it Hurts" and "Someone in This Room," the latter featuring Bailey Zimmerman. In September of 2024, Murph released her debut studio album, "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil." Supported by her hit songs "Wild Ones" and "High Road," the album reached number 24 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold in both the United States and Canada. In the summer of 2025, Murph released her second studio album, "Sex Hysteria." It was preceded by the singles "Gucci Mane," "Blue Strips," and "Touch Me Like a Gangster." Particularly successful was "Blue Strips," which became Murph's highest-charting single to date when it reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also charted in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Norway. Murph went on to embark on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour.

Musical Style

Murph has been noted for her eclectic musical style encompassing such genres as country, pop, and trap. Her second album, "Sex Hysteria," has been described as rooted in hip hop.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. BossMan Dlow Net Worth
    BossMan
    Dlow
  2. Dreezy Net Worth
    Dreezy
  3. Bryson Tiller Net Worth
    Bryson
    Tiller
  4. Marshmello Net Worth
    Marshmello
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Hailey Bieber Net Worth
    Hailey
    Bieber
  7. Salma Hayek Net Worth
    Salma
    Hayek
  8. Kylie Jenner Net Worth
    Kylie
    Jenner
  9. Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth
    Emily
    Ratajkowski
  10. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington
  11. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  12. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie
  13. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  14. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  15. Sydney Sweeney Net Worth
    Sydney
    Sweeney
  16. Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth
    Megan
    Thee Stallion