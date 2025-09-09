What is Jessie Murph's Net Worth?

Jessie Murph is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Jessie Murph rose to fame in the early 2020s with such successful singles as "Always Been You," "Pray," and "Wild Ones." After releasing her debut mixtape "Drowning" in 2023, she released her debut studio album, "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil," in 2024.

Early Life

Jessie Murph was born on September 22, 2004 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Career

After gaining recognition for her vlogs and cover songs on TikTok and YouTube, Murph signed a contract with Columbia Records in 2021. She went on to release the singles "Upgrade," "Look Who's Cryin' Now," "When I'm Not Around," and "Sobriety." In late 2021, Murph released the single "Always Been You," which became her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. She had another charting song in early 2022 with "Pray." That was followed by the singles "I Would've," "While You're At It," and "How Could You," all of which were certified Gold by the RIAA. Those three songs, as well as "Always Been You" and "Pray," were featured on Murph's debut mixtape, "Drowning," which was released in 2023. That year, Murph began collaborating on songs with various other artists. With Thomas Wesley and rapper Polo G, she recorded the single "Heartbroken," which peaked at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. Murph had an even bigger hit with the single "Wild Ones," a collaboration with Jelly Roll that reached number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the end of 2023, Murph released the single "Texas," a collaboration with fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris.

In 2024, Murph collaborated with Koe Wetzel on the song "High Road," from his album "9 Lives." It went to number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. A couple of months later, Murph released the single "Dirty," a collaboration with Teddy Swims. That was followed by "I Hope it Hurts" and "Someone in This Room," the latter featuring Bailey Zimmerman. In September of 2024, Murph released her debut studio album, "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil." Supported by her hit songs "Wild Ones" and "High Road," the album reached number 24 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold in both the United States and Canada. In the summer of 2025, Murph released her second studio album, "Sex Hysteria." It was preceded by the singles "Gucci Mane," "Blue Strips," and "Touch Me Like a Gangster." Particularly successful was "Blue Strips," which became Murph's highest-charting single to date when it reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also charted in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Norway. Murph went on to embark on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour.

Musical Style

Murph has been noted for her eclectic musical style encompassing such genres as country, pop, and trap. Her second album, "Sex Hysteria," has been described as rooted in hip hop.