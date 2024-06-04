What is Jessica Mauboy's Net Worth?

Jessica Mauboy is an Australian singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Jessica Mauboy rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the fourth season of the television singing competition show "Australian Idol." She went on to become a hugely successful recording artist with such hit albums as "Been Waiting," "Get 'Em Girls," and "Hilda." As an actress, Mauboy has appeared in the films "The Sapphires" and "Bran Nue Dae" and in the television series "The Secret Daughter."

Early Life and Education

Jessica Mauboy was born on August 4, 1989 in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia to Therese and Ferdy. Her mother is an Aboriginal Australian, and her father is from West Timor. She has three older sisters named Sandra, Jenny, and Catherine, and a younger sister named Sophia. Mauboy was educated at Wulagi Primary School and Sanderson High School. However, she dropped out of the latter to pursue her music career.

Australian Idol

Mauboy became well-known to the Australian public as a contestant on the fourth season of the television singing competition series "Australian Idol." On the show, she sang such songs as Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," Kelly Clarkson's "Walk Away," and Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful." Mauboy ended up making it to the final, where she was voted runner-up to winner Damien Leith.

Recording Career

Just two weeks after she came in second place on "Australian Idol," Mauboy signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia. She went on to release her first live album, "The Journey," in early 2007. Later that year, Mauboy joined the girl group Young Divas, with which she recorded the album "New Attitude." She left the group a year later so she could focus on her solo recording career. In late 2008, Mauboy released her debut studio album, "Been Waiting." A huge commercial hit, it reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart and spawned the number-one single "Burn." Mauboy received seven ARIA Music Award nominations for the album. After signing with Universal Music in 2010, Mauboy released her second studio album, "Get 'Em Girls." Another commercial success, it debuted at number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Mauboy released her third studio album, "Beautiful," in 2013; it debuted at number three. The album included the hit single "Pop a Bottle (Fill Me Up)." In 2014, Mauboy released her first EP, "iTunes Session."

In 2016, Mauboy had her first solo number-one album with "The Secret Daughter: Songs from the Original TV Series," a 17-track soundtrack album. She released another soundtrack album from the show in 2017; it peaked at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. Mauboy continued her success with her studio album "Hilda," which came out in 2019. Supported by the singles "Sunday" and "Little Things," the album debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. In 2020, Mauboy signed a new record deal with Warner Music Australia to work on her next album. Over the next few years, she released the singles "Glow," "Automatic," and "Give You Love," the lattermost featuring American singer Jason Derulo. Mauboy went on to release her fifth studio album, "Yours Forever," in early 2024, with "Give You Love" serving as its lead single. The album reached number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Acting Career

In 2009, Mauboy made her acting debut in the film "Bran Nue Dae," an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. She played Rosie, an aspiring singer. Mauboy's next acting role was in an episode of the television anthology series "Underbelly" in 2011. The year after that, she starred in the film "The Sapphires," based on the stage play of the same name about a 1960s girl group made up of Indigenous Australian women. For her performance, Mauboy won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Later, from 2016 to 2017, Mauboy starred as the lead character Billie Carter in the television series "The Secret Daughter."

Other Appearances

Among her numerous other appearances in the media, Mauboy has appeared in advertisements for such brands and organizations as Head & Shoulders, Nintendo, the National Rugby League, and Swisse. She has also graced the covers of many fashion magazines in Australia, including Elle and Marie Claire. Elsewhere, Mauboy has performed at various notable events, including the Australia visits of Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama. In 2018, she competed for Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest. From 2021 to 2023, Mauboy served as a coach on the television singing competition show "The Voice Australia."

Philanthropy

Mauboy is significantly involved in philanthropic endeavors. An ambassador for the Sony Foundation, which raises money for youth-related causes, she has visited several hospitals and performed at fundraising events. Mauboy has also supported such organizations as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Kids Helpline, and the Smith Family. In 2009, she became a spokesperson for the Indigenous Literacy Project, and began visiting schools throughout Australia to talk to students about the importance of education. Additionally, Mauboy has served as an ambassador for the Aboriginal Yipirinya School and for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Personal Life

In 2009, Mauboy began a long-distance relationship with footballer Themeli Magripilis. Seven years later, the two moved in together in Sydney. In 2022, the couple got married.