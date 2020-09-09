Jessica Betts net worth: Jessica Betts is an American singer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for marrying actress Niecy Nash in 2020.

Jessica Betts is from Chicago, Illinois. She married Niecy Nash in 2020. Betts is a singer and songwriter who relocated to New York City, New York. In 2015 she won the reality TV series The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott. She was a featured BET Music Matters artist in 2011. Jessica Betts performed at the BET Honors pre-show in 2014. Her EP #LLCoolJess was released in 2014. As an actress Betts appeared in the TV movies Code 11-14 in 2003 and Rebellious Soul: The Musical in 2014. In 2018 she appeared in an episode of the television series Claws. Niecy Nash is a comedian, actress, television host, producer, and model. She hosted Clean House for the Style Network from 2003 to 2010 and won an Emmy Award. She also starred in Reno 911!, The Soul Man, Scream Queens, Claws, and more.