What is Jesse McCartney's Net Worth?

Jesse McCartney is an American singer-songwriter, actor, and voice actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Jesse McCartney was born on April 9, 1987, in Westchester, New York. In the late 1990s, he began appearing on the daytime drama "All My Children" as JR Chandler. Around this time, he joined the boy band Dream Street. The group achieved moderate success before disbanding in 2002, setting the stage for McCartney's solo career.

As a solo artist, McCartney released his debut album, "Beautiful Soul," in 2004. The title track became a hit single, reaching the top 20 in several countries and establishing him as a teen pop idol. He followed this success with albums like "Right Where You Want Me" (2006) and "Departure" (2008), which showcased his evolving musical style.

Throughout his music career, McCartney has demonstrated his songwriting skills by co-writing hits for other artists. Notably, he co-wrote Leona Lewis's international hit "Bleeding Love" with Ryan Tedder. Parallel to his music career, McCartney pursued acting. He gained recognition for his voice acting as Theodore in the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" film series. He also had recurring roles in television shows such as "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Greek," and "Army Wives."

Early Years

Jesse McCartney was born on April 9, 1987, in Ardsley, New York, to Scott and Ginger McCartney. He acted in local theater as a child, making his stage debut in the musical "Oliver!" in 1994 and touring with the 1997 production of "The King and I" in which he played the character of Louis.

Dream Street

In 1992, music producers Louis Baldonieri and Brian Lukow put together an American pop boy band called Dream Street with members Matt Ballinger, Frankie Galasso, Greg Raposo, Chris Trousdale, and Jesse McCartney. The group released two albums; "Dream Street" in 2001, which reached number 1 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and "The Biggest Fan" in 2002, which was the soundtrack to a film of the same name starring the band.

Dream Street released two concerts on VHS; "Dream Street: Live in Concert" in 1999 and "Dream Street: Live" in 2001. Their song "They Don't Understand (Pokemon Version)" appeared in the animated Japanese film "Pokemon the Movie 2000."

Baldonieri and Lukow were sued by the parents of the band members in 2002 after having allegedly exposed the boys to alcohol usage and pornography. Later that year, the group disbanded. On June 11, 2020, the four surviving members of the former band reunited virtually to present an acoustic performance of their song "It Happens Every Time" in honor of Trousdale, who had died nine days earlier of an undisclosed illness, although it was speculated that complications from Covid-19 had caused a strep infection which shut his body down and put him into a coma.

Going Solo

Jesse McCartney's first solo album, "Beautiful Soul," was released in 2004 through Hollywood Records. The single by the same name reached number 1 on music charts in Australia, number 2 in New Zealand, and number 16 in the United States. It was certified gold in Canada, New Zealand, and the United States and platinum in Australia.

McCartney's Beautiful Soul Tour began on May 2, 2005, and included 56 stops.

His next album, "Right Where You Want Me," was released in 2006 and reached number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album "Departure" followed in 2008 and also reached number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart, its single "Leavin'" reaching number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming McCartney's highest-ranking single.

McCartney digitally released the album "Have It All" in 2010. The album "In Technicolor" came out four years later, and, in 2018, "The Resolution Tour Live" album. In 2021, the "New Stage" album was released, and the EP "All's Well" became available to the public on April 5, 2024.

Songwriting

Jesse McCartney wrote many of his own songs and occasionally penned tunes for other artists. He co-wrote the 2007 Leona Lewis hit "Bleeding Love," which became that year's best-selling single in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2008, it reached number 1 in over 35 countries and became the best-selling single in the world.

Soundtracks

Jesse McCartney and American actress Anne Hathaway performed a duet together – "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" – on the soundtrack for the 2004 musical fantasy film "Ella Enchanted."

Film

Jesse McCartney starred as Keith Zetterstrom in the 2008 American independent drama "Keith" based on the short story of the same name by American writer Ron Carlson. In 2012, he had a starring role in the American disaster film "Chernobyl Diaries."

McCartney provided the voice of Theodore in several "Alvin and the Chipmunks" movies and of JoJo McDodd in the 2008 animated film "Horton Hears a Who!"

Television

Jesse McCartney played Adam Chandler Jr. from 1998 to 2001 on the American daytime soap opera "All My Children," which aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011 and on various other networks from April 29, 2013 to September 2, 2013. The character, first introduced in 1989, had previously been played by infants Charlotte and Margaret Baughman, followed by Kevin Alexander. After McCartney's departure from the show, the role was taken over by Jonathan Bennett.

Additional television roles included characters on "Hannah Montana," "The Suite Life of Zach & Cody" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From 2004 to 2005, he played Bradin Westerly, the oldest of three children whose parents have died in a tragic accident, who copes with the loss through the use of drugs and alcohol on the WB television network drama series "Summerland."

In 2007, McCartney played Private Tim Truman, a young soldier leaving a teenage wife behind when he is deployed to Afghanistan in the last season of the American drama series "Army Wives." He then starred in season 4 of the comedy-drama series "Greek" and appeared in the third season of "The Masked Singer" as a turtle. In 2014, he appeared in the American romantic sitcom "Young & Hungry."

Video Games

Jesse McCartney has been featured in over a dozen video games, including Kingdom Hearts II in 2006, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days in 2009, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep in 2010, Kingdom Hearts 3D:Dream Drop Distance in 2012, and Kingdom Hearts III in 2019.

Products

In 2011, Jesse McCartney released a fragrance for women called "Wanted."

Awards

Jesse McCartney won Choice Crossover Artist, Choice Male Artist, and Choice Breakout Male at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. The following year, he won Favorite Male Singer at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. He won a 2006 Groovevolt Music Award for "Beautiful Soul," the Behind The Voice Actors Award, three Radio Disney Awards, two Young Artists Awards, and a 2005 and 2010 ASCAP Pop Music Award.

Philanthropy

Jesse McCartney has been involved in numerous charitable events, including "Come Together Now" to benefit victims of the 2004 tsunami in Asia and Hurricane Katrina in 2005; "Little Kids Rock" which provides free musical instruments and instruction to underserved public schools; "Kids for a Drug-Free America," St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, SPACE, and the 2005 and 2009 City of Hope Cancer Center benefits.

Personal Life

In September 2019, Jesse McCartney became engaged to Katie Peterson. On October 23, 2021, they got married.

Real Estate

In May 2007, Jesse paid $1.07 million for a home in Los Angeles. He sold his home exactly three years later at a $177,000 loss. In March 2014, Jesse paid $1.96 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.