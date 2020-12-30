Jesse Colin Young Net Worth

How much is Jesse Colin Young Worth?

Jesse Colin Young net worth: Jesse Colin Young is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his solo career and performing with the Youngbloods.

Jesse Colin Young was born in Queens, New York in November 1941. He was the lead singer and a founding member of the band the Youngbloods which formed in 1965 and released five albums including their self-titled debut in 1967. The band's single "Get Together" reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Jesse Colin Young released his debut solo album The Soul of a City Boy in 1964. His album Light Shine was released in 1974 and reached #37 in both the U.S. and Canada. Young's album Songbird was released in 1975 and reached #20 in Canada and #26 in the U.S. His song "Sunlight" was covered by Three Dog Night and his song "Darkness, Darkness" was covered by Robert Plant and nominated for a Grammy Award. After being diagnosed with Lyme disease he began to perform with his son Tristan.

