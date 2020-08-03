Jerry Jeff Walker net worth: Jerry Jeff Walker is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for writing the single "Mr. Bojangles".

Jerry Jeff Walker was born in Oneonta, New York in March 1942. He plays guitar and harmonica. Walker released his debut studio album Circus Maximus in 1967. He has released several albums over the years including Ridin' High in 1975 which reached #14 on the US Country chart. His album It's a Good Night for Singin' was released in 1976 and reached #18 on the US Country chart and #84 on the Billboard 200 chart. Jerry Jeff Walker's album A Man Must Carry On was released in 197 and reached #13 on the US Country chart and #60 on the Billboard 200 chart. His album Contrary to Ordinary was released in 1978 and reached #3 on the Canadian Country chart. His single "Mr. Bojangles" reached #22 in Australia and #77 in the U.S.