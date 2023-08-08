Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Aug 17, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Belgrade Gender: Female Profession: Singer, TV Personality, Fashion designer Nationality: Yugoslavia 💰 Compare Jelena Karleuša's Net Worth

What is Jelena Karleuša's net worth?

Jelena Karleusa is a Serbian singer, media personality, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $40 million.

She is one of the most popular and successful singers in Serbia and the Balkans. She is known for her provocative music videos, her outspoken personality, and her feuds with other celebrities.

Karleuša began her career as a child star in the early 1990s. She released her debut album, Ogledalce, in 1995. The album was a commercial success and launched Karleuša's career as a pop star. Karleuša has since released nine more studio albums. Her albums have been certified gold, platinum, and diamond in Serbia. She has also won numerous awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast European Act in 2008.

Karleuša is also a successful businesswoman. She owns a fashion line, a perfume line, and a reality TV show. She is also a judge on the Serbian version of The Voice.

Early Life

Jelena Karleuša was born on August 17, 1978, in Belgrade, Serbia. She is the daughter of Divna Karleuša, a journalist and radio host, and Dragan Karleuša, a police officer.

Karleuša began her singing career at a young age. She sang in the church choir and in school plays. She also appeared in several commercials.

Early Career

Karleuša's professional music career began in 1995, when she released her debut album, Ogledalce. The album was a commercial success and launched Karleuša's career as a pop star.

Karleuša followed up her debut album with a string of successful albums, including Ženite se momci (1996), Veštice, vile (1997), Zovem se Jelena (1998), Gili gili (1999), Original (2001), Provokacija (2002), Uđi slobodno (2005), and JK Revolution (2008).

Karleuša's albums have been certified gold, platinum, and diamond in Serbia. She has also won numerous awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast European Act in 2008.

Success

Karleuša is one of the most popular and successful singers in Serbia and the Balkans. She is known for her provocative music videos, her outspoken personality, and her feuds with other celebrities.

Karleuša's music videos are often controversial. They have been criticized for being too sexy and for promoting violence against women. However, Karleuša's fans love her music videos and they often go viral.

Karleuša is also known for her outspoken personality. She is not afraid to speak her mind, even if it means offending people. She has been criticized for her comments about other celebrities, her political views, and her lifestyle. However, Karleuša's fans love her for her honesty and her willingness to be herself.

Karleuša has also been involved in a number of feuds with other celebrities. She has feuded with singers, models, and even her own mother. Her feuds are often very public and they have been known to escalate into violence.

Despite her controversies, Karleuša is a successful artist. She has sold millions of albums and she has won numerous awards. She is also a popular television personality and she is a judge on the Serbian version of The Voice.

Discography

Ogledalce (1995)

Ženite se momci (1996)

Veštice, vile (1997)

Zovem se Jelena (1998)

Gili gili (1999)

Original (2001)

Provokacija (2002)

Uđi slobodno (2005)

JK Revolution (2008)

Diva (2012)

Bez ogrlice (2015)

Jedan je život (2020)

Personal Life

Jelena Karleuša has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Bojan Karić, the nephew of Serbian businessman Bogoljub Karić, in 2004. The couple divorced in 2005.

Karleuša's second marriage was to Serbian footballer Duško Tošić in 2008. The couple have two daughters, Atina and Nika. They announced their separation in July 2022.

Karleuša is known for her outspoken personality and her feuds with other celebrities. She has been criticized for her comments about other celebrities, her political views, and her lifestyle. However, Karleuša's fans love her for her honesty and her willingness to be herself.