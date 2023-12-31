What is Jason Orange's Net Worth?

Jason Orange is an English singer-songwriter, dancer, musician, and actor who has a net worth of $45 million. Jason Orange was a member of the boy band Take That for their original run in the 1990s and again when the group reunited in 2005. Take That has had 27 top 40 singles including 16 top 5 singles in the United Kingdom and 11 #1 singles. The group has also had seven #1 albums. Their debut album, "Take That & Party," was released in 1992 and the group has released a total of nine studio albums. Some of their most popular songs include "Could It Be Magic", "Why Can't I Wake Up With You", "Pray", "Relight My Fire", "Babe", "Everything Changes", "Love Ain't Here Anymore", "Sure", "Back for Good", "Never Forget", "How Deep Is Your Love", "Patience", "Shine", "Rule the World", "Greatest Day", and "The Flood". Take That has won numerous awards including from BRIT Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. They were named Amazon's top-selling music artist of all time. Orange acted in the television thriller Killer Net in 1998 and on stage in London in Gob in 1999. In September 2014 Orange announced that he was leaving Take That.

Early Life

Jason Orange was born on July 10, 1970 in Manchester, England to parents Tony and Jenny Orange. He was born a few minutes before his twin brother, Justin. As a teenager, he got involved in the Manchester breakdance crew scene as a member of the crew Street Machine in the mid-1980s. The group won the Manchester round of the UK Breakdancing Championship in 1985. During this time, he met his friend and future bandmate, Howard Donald.

Career

As a dancer, Orange continued dancing with Street Machine throughout the 1980s. He also appeared on the show "The Hit Man and Her" as a featured dancer and was a member of a duo called Look Twice in the late 1980s.

In 1989, Manchester-based Nigel Martin Smith, a band manager, sought to create a British male vocal singing group similar to New Kids on the Block. He recruited Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Gary Numan, Robbie Williams, and Jason Orange in 1990 by conducting auditions in and around Manchester. The group's first television appearance came that year on "The Hit Man and Her" and they initially mainly sang R&B, urban soul, and mainstream pop music. However, they later worked their way into Hi-NRG dance music and adult contemporary.

Take That's breakthrough single was a cover of the 1975 Tavares hit "It Only Takes a Minute." This success was followed by "I Found Heaven" and then "A Million Love Songs." In 1992, they released their first album, "Take That & Party." Their 1993 cover of the Barry Manilow hit "Could It Be Magic" gave them their first big success, peaking at number three on the UK charts.

In 1993, the group released their second album, "Everything Changes." It peaked at number one in the UK and spawned six singles, four of which became consecutive UK number one singles. Orange contributed to the songwriting and lead vocals on the album. The group began touring around this time and then embarked on their first international tour in 1995. By this time, the group had developed a large female fan base and were performing at music award shows and chart shows such as the BRIT Awards. They also won Best Live Act at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards, as their shows were renowned for their breakdance routines, high energy, and creative tour productions.

The group released a third studio album in 1995 called "Nobody Else," which also did well. Orange again helped write some of the songs and sang lead vocals at times. However, tensions within the band were rising as Robbie William's drug abuse had escalated and was affecting his performance with the group. They band issued him an ultimatum to either commit to his responsibilities with Take That or leave before their scheduled world tour. Williams chose the latter. The band subsequently completed the tour without him. However, the group announced they were disbanding in February 1996.

In 2005, the members of Take That, including Orange but excluding Robbie Williams, decided to reunite after releasing a greatest hits album. In 2006, the group released their first studio album since 1996 called "Beautiful World." In 2008, they released the album "The Circus." In 2010, Williams rejoined the group and they released the album "Progress."

Orange announced in 2014 that he would be leaving Take That. He no longer wanted to record or promote a new album but clarified that there had not been a falling out within the band, he only wished to take his life in a different direction. The remaining band members expressed their sadness at his departure.

As an actor, Orange appeared in the 1998 crime drama series "Killer Net." Due to his popularity as a member of Take That, his inclusion in the series was a major selling point. In 1999, he took the leading role in a London stage production of "Gob" written by Jim Kenworth and directed by James Martin Charlton. Other than making appearances in various music videos for Take That, he did not appear again in a acting role on television until an appearance in "Shameless" in 2013.

Personal Life

Jason Orange was in a relationship with Jenny Powell from 1992 to 1995. In 1995, he also dated Kathy Lloyd. From 2011 to 2012, he was in a relationship with Catherine Tate. In the more recent years after Orange stepped out of the spotlight, he has been more private about his personal life and not much is known about with whom he has been romantically involved recently.