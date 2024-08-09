What is Jana Kramer's Net Worth?

Jana Kramer is an actress and country singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Jana Kramer came to prominence with her role as Alex Dupre in the final three seasons of the television series "One Tree Hill," from 2009 to 2012. She simultaneously began her music career, releasing her eponymous debut album in 2012. Kramer has also appeared in many films, and in 2016 competed in season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Early Life and Education

Jana Kramer was born on December 2, 1983 in Rochester Hills, Michigan to Nora and Martin. She has an older brother named Steve. As a teenager, Kramer went to Rochester Adams High School, graduating in 2002. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Television Career

After having guest roles on "All My Children" and "CSI: NY" and a supporting role in the television film "Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis," Kramer had her first substantial role in a television series in 2007, on the football drama show "Friday Night Lights." She played the role of Noelle Davenport for seven episodes. Kramer went on to land a guest role on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2008. Also that year, she began playing the recurring role of Portia Ranson on the teen drama series "90210." Kramer subsequently appeared in episodes of "Private Practice" and "Entourage" in 2009.

Kramer landed her breakout role in 2009, as actress and tabloid sensation Alex Dupre on "One Tree Hill," then in its seventh season. She continued playing the role in season eight and in the beginning of the ninth and final season of the show in 2012. Later, in 2016, Kramer competed in season 23 of the dance competition reality series "Dancing with the Stars"; partnered with dancer Gleb Savchenko, she finished in fourth place. Since then, Kramer has appeared in numerous Lifetime television films, including "Christmas in Mississippi," "Christmas in Louisiana," "Soccer Mom Madam," and "Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story."

Film Career

Kramer made her film debut in the 2002 low-budget horror film "Dead/Undead." She subsequently appeared in "The Passage," "Blood Games," and "Blue Demon." In 2006, she had a small part in the Adam Sandler comedy "Click," and in 2007 she appeared in the independent comedy "Boxboarders!" Kramer appeared in "The Poker Club," "Bar Starz," and the remake of the slasher film "Prom Night" in 2008. Closing out the decade, she appeared in the slasher film "Laid to Rest" and the comedy "Spring Breakdown." Kramer had her first two starring roles in 2013, in the dramas "Heart of the Country" and "Approaching Midnight." Later in the decade, she had a supporting role in Andrew Bujalski's "Support the Girls."

Music Career

In early 2011, Kramer signed a recording contract with Elektra Records and released the promotional single "I Won't Give Up." A couple of months later, she released the promo track "Whiskey." Kramer released her official debut single, "Why Ya Wanna," in early 2012. The song was included on her eponymous debut album, which came out that June and reached number 19 on the Billboard 200. Kramer released her second album, "Thirty One," in 2015; it debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 and included the singles "Love" and "I Got the Boy." Kramer has since released such non-album singles as "I've Done Love," "Dammit," "Untouchable," and "Voices."

Personal Life

Kramer has been married and divorced multiple times. She wed her first husband, Michael Gambino, in 2004; they divorced later in the year after Kramer had suffered serious domestic abuse at his hands. Gambino was eventually convicted on attempted murder charges. Kramer went on to marry actor Johnathon Schaech in 2010. They separated after a month and divorced in 2011. Kramer subsequently dated country rock singer Brantley Gilbert, to whom she got engaged in early 2013. However, they broke it off later in the year.

In the summer of 2014, Kramer started dating NFL player Mike Caussin. After just a few weeks together, she announced that she had separated from him due to his infidelity. However, Kramer ended up publicly forgiving him and resuming the relationship. The couple married in 2015, and had their first child, a daughter, in 2016. Kramer and Caussin separated in the summer of 2016 as Caussin was admitted to rehab for sex addiction, but they got back together in 2017. The pair went on to have a son in 2018. In 2021, Kramer and Caussin divorced.

Following her divorce from Caussin, Kramer briefly dated former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. She then dated fitness trainer and Navy veteran Ian Schinelli from late 2021 to the spring of 2022. In early 2023, Kramer publicly announced on Instagram her relationship with Scottish former footballer Allan Russell. They got engaged that May and had a son in November. In the summer of 2024, Kramer and Russell married in Scotland.

Real Estate

In June 2019, Jana and then-husband Mike Caussin paid $1.3 million for a home in Franklin, Tennessee. They performed a major renovation before selling the home in June 2023 for $2.3 million.