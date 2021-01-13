Jade Thirlwall net worth: Jade Thirlwall is an English signer, songwriter, and activist who has a net worth of $8 million. She is best known for being a member of the British girl group Little Mix.

Jade Thirlwall was born in South Shields, Tyne and Wear, England in December 1992. Little Mix formed on the reality TV series The X Factor in 2011. The group has sold more than 50 million albums and singles. Jade Thirlwall has written songs for Little Mix as well as Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea. In 2020 she won an Ethnicity Award Equality Award. Little Mix released their debut studio album DNA in 2012 which reached #3 in the UK and Ireland. Their album Salute was released in 2013 and reached #4 in the UK and Australia. Little Mix released the album Get Weird in 2015 which reached #2 in the UK and Australia and #1 in Ireland. Their album Glory Days was released in 2016 and reached #1 in the UK and Ireland. They also released the successful albums LM5 in 2018 and Confetti in 2020.