What is Jacob Collier's Net Worth?

Jacob Collier is an English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer who has a net worth of $5 million. After going viral for his covers of popular songs on YouTube in 2013, he signed with Quincy Jones's management company and released his debut album, "In My Room," in 2016. Collier has since released the four-volume "Djesse" series of albums, for which he won multiple Grammy Awards.

Early Life and Education

Jacob Collier was born on August 2, 1994 in London, England. He has two younger sisters. Growing up, he was immersed in music thanks to his mother Suzie, a violinist, conductor, and professor at the Royal Academy of Music. When he was 10, Collier played Tiny Tim in the 2004 television adaptation of "A Christmas Carol: The Musical." He also performed in stage productions of "The Magic Flute" and "The Turn of the Screw." For his formal education, Collier went to Mill Hill County High School and the Purcell School for Young Musicians. He also briefly studied jazz piano at the Royal Academy.

YouTube

In 2011, Collier began uploading videos to YouTube in which he performed multi-instrumental renditions of popular songs. Presented in split-screen, the videos showed Collier singing each different harmony of a given arrangement. The videos ended up going viral, with Collier's cover of Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing" attracting particular recognition. Music mogul Quincy Jones was so impressed that he flew Collier to the Montreux Jazz Festival and signed him to his label Qwest.

Career Beginnings

After his YouTube success, Collier embarked on a tour of Europe and the United States in 2015. For his live show, he played several instruments in front of a screen showing synced real-time 3D-captured video loops. Using a custom-built vocal harmonizer, Collier was able to sing multi-voice harmonies in real-time. Also in 2015, he recorded an a cappella version of the hymn "Jerusalem" for England's Rugby World Cup campaign commercial.

Studio Albums

In 2016, Collier released his debut studio album, "In My Room." Featuring both covers and original songs, the album was recorded and produced in the music room of Collier's family home. "In My Room" was a big hit, and earned Collier two Grammy Awards: Best Arrangement, Instrument or A Cappella for his cover of Stevie Wonder's "You and I," and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for his cover of the "Flintstones" theme song. In 2018, Collier announced a four-volume, 50-song album called "Djesse." The first volume, released that December, won Collier his third Grammy Award, for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for his cover of Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." For the second volume of "Djesse," Collier won a Grammy for his cover of "Moon River," and from the third "Djesse" volume he won a Grammy for his original song "He Won't Hold You." Additionally, the third volume was nominated for Album of the Year. Collier released the fourth and final volume in the "Djesse" series in early 2024.

Other Musical Ventures

Among his other notable musical ventures, Collier collaborated with 150 students at MIT in late 2016 to produce a live concert in the school's Kresge Auditorium. The concert, called "Imagination Off the Charts," was the subject of a television documentary film. In 2017, Collier collaborated with Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro on the soundtrack for the DreamWorks animated film "The Boss Baby." Meanwhile, he toured internationally and hosted masterclasses and performances with various orchestras and big bands, including the Netherlands' Metropole Orkest. In the summer of 2018, Collier performed as part of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In late 2019, Collier appeared on Coldplay's album "Everyday Life," providing backing vocals to three tracks. The next year, he released the book "Songs of Jacob Collier" and co-wrote and sang on SZA's song "Good Days." Collier went on to provide backing vocals to the hit 2021 song "My Universe," by Coldplay and BTS; he also contributed substantially to the album the song appeared on, "Music of the Spheres." In 2022, Collier collaborated with British rapper Stormzy on the rapper's album "This is What I Mean," co-writing several tracks and singing on one of them. A couple of years later, he won his sixth Grammy Award, for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, for "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning."