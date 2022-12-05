Jackie Evancho Net Worth:

What Is Jackie Evancho's Net Worth?

Jackie Evancho is an American classical crossover singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Jackie Evancho began singing as a child, and she also plays the piano and violin. During the summer of 2010, Jackie became a household name when she was selected to appear on the NBC competition series "America's Got Talent," and she went on to become the runner-up to blues singer Michael Grimm. Evancho made headlines in 2016 when it was announced that she would be one of the main performers at Donald Trump's inauguration, and the news helped one of Jackie's albums rocket back up to the #1 position on the "Billboard" charts. Evancho has released the studio albums "Prelude to a Dream" (2009), "Dream with Me" (2011), "Heavenly Christmas" (2011), "Songs from the Silver Screen" (2012), "Awakening" (2014), "Someday at Christmas" (2016), "Two Hearts" (2017), "The Debut" (2019), and "Carousel of Time" (2022), and seven of these albums reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Classical Albums chart. Jackie's 2010 EP "O Holy Night " made her the year's best-selling debut artist as well as the youngest solo artist to release a Platinum recording in the U.S. As of this writing, Evancho's YouTube channel has more than 325,000 subscribers and has amassed over 99 million views.

Early Life

Jackie Evancho was born Jacqueline Marie Evancho on April 9, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Michael and Lisa Evancho, and her father formerly ran a video security business. Jackie's older sister, Juliet, is transgender, and she also has two younger siblings, Rachel and Zachary. Evancho grew up in a Catholic household, and after she began her career, she sometimes attended school online. Jackie graduated from Pine-Richland High School in 2018.

As a child, Evancho saw the film "The Phantom of the Opera" and started singing the movie's songs at home. She entered her first talent competition, Kean Idol, shortly before her 8th birthday, and she was the runner-up. Jackie soon began taking voice lessons and performing at Pennsylvania nursing homes, churches, and events. In 2008, she launched a YouTube channel and joined the Children's Festival Chorus of Pittsburgh, and in 2009, she starred in the title role in the school musical "Little Red Riding Hood" and was runner-up in the USA World Showcase Talent Competition and Kean Idol contest. That year Evancho also won the "Talent Quest" TV Show and WonderworldTV's "Golden Ribby Award," and she performed "Ave Maria" in the PBS special "Celebrate America." In 2010, she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Pittsburgh Pirates' first home game of the season.

Career

In 2009, Jackie caught the attention of record producer David Foster, and she performed in the "David Foster & Friends" concert at Newark's Prudential Center and came in second in Foster's Hitman Talent Search Contest. Evancho released the independent album "Prelude to a Dream" in November 2009, and it reached #2 on the "Billboard" Top Classical Albums chart after Jackie's first "America's Got Talent" performance in August 2010. Several of the album's songs charted on the Classical Digital Songs chart, with "O mio babbino caro" reaching #1. Evancho unsuccessfully auditioned for "America's Got Talent" twice, but she made it onto the show's fifth season in 2010 after winning its YouTube competition. She finished in second place on the show, then she took part in the "America's Got Talent: Live Tour" and signed a deal with Syco/Columbia Records. Jackie released her second album, "Dream with Me," in June 2011, and it reached #1 on the Top Classical Albums chart and was certified Gold in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K. The single "Somewhere" (with Barbra Streisand) topped the Classical Digital Songs chart, and five other tracks reached the top 10.

Evancho's next six albums, "Heavenly Christmas" (2011), "Songs from the Silver Screen" (2012), "Awakening" (2014), "Someday at Christmas" (2016), "Two Hearts" (2017), and "The Debut" (2019), reached #1 on the Top Classical Albums chart. From those albums, the singles "The Music of the Night," "The Rains of Castamere," "Think of Me," and "Writing's on the Wall" were top 10 singles on the Classical Digital Songs chart.

In January 2017, Jackie performed at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, a decision that drew criticism though Evancho said of her decision to perform, "I'm not exactly sure why so many people won't perform at the inauguration. Maybe because they are a bit more involved in politics than I am. I'm 16, I don't really pay much attention to politics to begin with, so it's not a thought that crossed my mind when this opportunity was offered." The day of the inauguration, Jackie released the three-song recording "Together We Stand," which included "America the Beautiful," "The Star-Spangled Banner," and "God Bless America." The profits from the release were donated to LGBTQ charities in honor of her older sister, Juliet, and all three songs reached the top five on the Classical Digital Song chart. In 2020, Evancho competed on the Fox series "The Masked Singer" as "Kitty," and she finished in fifth place. In September 2022, she released her ninth studio album, "Carousel of Time."

Personal Life

Jackie began struggling with anorexia at the age of 15, and in early 2021, she broke her back in two places due to a car accident. She told "People" magazine in July 2022, "They were abnormal breaks, breaks that you see in 80-year-olds. That's how I learned that my eating problems created osteoporosis. So now I'm a 22-year-old with osteoporosis." Evancho sought treatment for her eating disorder in October 2021, and she stated, "I'm still struggling, but I'm fighting, which is good because a year ago I was giving in to it completely, and that's so dark and painful. I'm not healthy yet, but I have been able to implement healthy coping skills and better eating habits."

Honors

The National League of Junior Cotillions named Evancho one of the "Ten Best-Mannered People of 2011," and the following year, the Senator John Heinz History Center honored her for her "exceptional contributions to the history of Western Pennsylvania, the nation, and the world" at the 20th Annual History Makers Award Dinner. In 2011, the Kean Quest Talent Search established the annual Jackie Evancho Award, which is given to a performer who "exemplifies courage and motivation and pushes through to follow their dreams." "Billboard" magazine included Jackie on its "21 Under 21: Music's Hottest Minors" list in 2011 and 2012, and "Forbes" named her to its 2018 "30 under 30: Music" list.