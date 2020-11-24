Jack Ingram net worth: Jack Ingram is an American country music artist who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for the song "Wherever You Are".

Jack Ingram was born in November 1970. He released his self-titled debut studio album in 1995. Ingram released the albums Lonesome Questions in 1995, Livin' or Dyin' in 1997, and Hey You in 1999. His album Electric was released in 2002 and reached #34 on the US County chart. Jack Ingram released the album Young Man in 2004. His album This Is It was released in 2007 and reached #4 on the US County chart. Jack Ingram has also released the albums Big Dreams & High Hopes in 2009, Midnight Motel in 2016, and Ridin' High…Again in 2019. His single "Wherever You Are" reached #1 on the US Country chart. Ingram won a CMT Music Award in 2007 for Wide Open Country Video of the Year. He won Top Male New Vocalist at the 2008 Academy of Country Music Awards and Song of the Year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards for "Tin Man" (with Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall).