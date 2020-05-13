Jack Gilinsky Net Worth

How much is Jack Gilinsky Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesSingers
Jack Gilinsky Net Worth:
$2 Million

Jack Gilinsky net worth: Jack Gilinsky is an American singer who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for being one half of the duo Jack & Jack.

Jack Gilinsky was born in Omaha, Nebraska in September 1996. He formed the pop-rap duo Jack & Jack with Jack Johnson in 2013. The duo released their debut studio album A Good Friend Is Nice in 2019. They released the extended play Calibraska in 2014 which reached #12 in the US and #14 in Canada. They also released the EP Gone in 2017. Jack & Jack's popular singles include "Wild Life" and "Like That" (featuring Skate). They were also featured on the single "Rise" by Jonas Blue. Jack & Jack won an MTV Woodie Award in 2015 and have been nominated for Teen Choice Awards, a Streamy Award, and a Brit Award. Jack Gilinsky started out on Vine before teaming up with Johnson who is his best friend since kindergarten.

Jack Gilinsky Net Worth

Net Worth:$2 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion