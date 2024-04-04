Table of Contents Expand Early Life Career

What is Jaafar Jackson's Net Worth?

Jaafar Jackson is a singer, dancer, and actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. The son of Jermaine Jackson, he has appeared in various Jackson-related projects, including the 2015 Lifetime reality television series "The Jacksons: Next Generation," the 2021 music video for Tito Jackson's song "Love One Another," and the 2025 biographical film "Michael," in which he portrays his late uncle Michael Jackson. As a singer, he released his debut single, "Got Me Singing," in 2019.

Early Life

Jaafar Jackson was born on July 25, 1996 in Los Angeles, California to Jermaine Jackson, a singer-songwriter and musician from the famed Jackson family, and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, who had previously dated the youngest Jackson brother, Randy. Jaafar has a younger brother named Jermajesty, as well as a number of half-siblings from his parents' past relationships.

Inspired by his musical family, as well as by such artists as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Bruno Mars, Jackson began singing and dancing when he was 12 years old. He also had dreams of becoming a professional golfer. When he was 13, Jackson got into trouble after purchasing a stun gun online, prompting police and child protection officers to come to his home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Career

In late 2015, Jackson appeared in the Lifetime reality television series "The Jacksons: Next Generation." The show followed Tito Jackson's sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ – members of the popular musical trio 3T – as they navigated the myriad demands of their personal and professional lives. Various other members of the Jackson family appeared on the show, which ran for a total of six episodes. Later, in 2019, Jaafar Jackson launched his singing career with the release of his debut single, "Got Me Singing." He has also covered songs by various artists, including Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. In 2021, Jackson appeared in the music video for his uncle Tito's song "Love One Another."

In early 2023, Jaafar Jackson was cast in the lead role as his late uncle Michael in the biographical film "Michael," written by John Logan and directed by Antoine Fuqua. This would be his film-acting debut. The rest of the cast was subsequently announced, with Colman Domingo playing Joe Jackson; Nia Long as Katherine Jackson; Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson; Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson; Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson; and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie Jackson. Miles Teller was also cast, as entertainment lawyer and manager John Branca. Filming of "Michael" began in early 2024 with a planned release by Lionsgate in the United States in the spring of 2025.