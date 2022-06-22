Ian Gillan Net Worth:

What Is Ian Gillan's Net Worth?

Ian Gillan is an English singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $40 million. Gillan is best known for being the lead singer for the band Deep Purple, and he spent a year as the lead vocalist for Black Sabbath. Ian was Deep Purple's vocalist from 1969 to 1973 and from 1984 to 1989, and he joined the band again in 1992; he has also played harmonica and percussion for the band. Gillan has released 14 studio albums with Deep Purple, one with Black Sabbath, three with the Ian Gillan Band, and six with Gillan as well as seven solo albums. Deep Purple's 1973 single "Smoke on the Water" was certified Gold in the U.S., U.K., and Italy, and "Rolling Stone" ranked it #434 on its "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list in 2004. In 2016, Deep Purple was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ian also performed the role of Jesus on the 1970 album "Jesus Christ Superstar," which was released by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice after they couldn't get backing for the stage production. The success of the album led to the musical's Broadway premiere the following year. In 2011, Gillan and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi formed the supergroup WhoCares to raise funds for charitable causes. Ian had spent more than two decades raising money to help Armenia after an earthquake devastated the country in 1988, and for his efforts he received the Order of Honor from Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan as well as the Armenian Presidential Medal of Honour. Gillan released the book "Ian Gillan: The Autobiography of Deep Purple's Lead Singer" (which he wrote with David Cohen) in 1993.

Early Life

Ian Gillan was born on August 19, 1945, in Chiswick, London, England. His mother, Audrey, was the daughter of an opera singer, and his father, Bill, worked as a storekeeper at a factory. Ian has a younger sister named Pauline, and their parents split up after Audrey found out that Bill had an affair while he was serving in the Army during World War II. Gillan has said that one of his first musical memories was watching Audrey play "Blue Rondo à la Turk" on the piano and that he was influenced by Elvis Presley records, which he heard at the local youth club and at home. Ian attended Hounslow College and Acton County Grammar School, but he left Acton after he saw an Elvis Presley film and decided that he wanted to pursue an acting career. He then found work manufacturing ice machines.

Career

Gillan's first band was Garth Rockett and the Moonshiners, then he joined Ronnie and the Hightones, which later became known as the Javelins. After the Javelins disbanded in 1964, Ian joined Wainwright's Gentlemen, a soul group, and in April 1965, he became a member of the band Episode Six. The band released nine singles before Gillan left in 1969, but none of them charted in the U.K. In June 1969, Ian and bassist Roger Glover joined Deep Purple after Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Paice, and Jon Lord saw Episode Six perform at a pub. His first studio album with the band was 1970's "Deep Purple in Rock," followed by "Fireball" (1971), "Machine Head" (1972), and "Who Do We Think We Are" (1973), which all reached #1 in several countries. "Machine Head" was certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. In 1971, Gillan became disillusioned with the band's workload and began drinking, leading to strained relationships with the other members of Deep Purple. In November of that year, he collapsed with hepatitis in Chicago, and the band cancelled the rest of its U.S. tour. Ian left the band in mid-1973, then he formed the Ian Gillan Band in 1975. The band released the studio albums "Child in Time" (1976), "Clear Air Turbulence" (1977), and "Scarabus" (1977) and the live album "Live at the Budokan" (1978) before disbanding in 1978. Later that year, he formed the band Gillan, releasing the studio albums "Gillan" (1978), "Mr. Universe" (1979), "Glory Road" (1980), "Future Shock" (1981), "Double Trouble" (1981), and "Magic" (1982) as well as numerous live albums.

After disbanding Gillan in 1982, Ian replaced Ronnie James Dio in Black Sabbath in April 1983. He recorded one album with the band, 1983's "Born Again," which reached #4 in the U.K. and #7 in Sweden. Gillan left Black Sabbath after two North American tours, and he reunited with Deep Purple in 1984. He recorded the studio albums "Perfect Strangers" (1984) and "The House of Blue Light" (1987) and the live album "Nobody's Perfect" (1988) with Deep Purple before he was fired in 1989 due to his acrimonious relationship with Ritchie Blackmore. Ian re-joined the band for their 25th anniversary tour in 1992, and since then he has recorded the studio albums "The Battle Rages On" (1993), "Purpendicular" (1996), "Abandon" (1998), "Bananas" (2003), "Rapture of the Deep" (2005), "Now What?!" (2013), "Infinite" (2017), and "Whoosh!" (2020) with the band. He has also released the solo studio albums "Accidentally on Purpose" (1988), "Naked Thunder" (1990), "Toolbox" (1991), "Cherkazoo and Other Stories" (1992), "Dreamcatcher" (1997), "Gillan's Inn" (2006), and "One Eye to Morocco" (2009).

Personal Life

From 1969 to 1978, Ian dated Zoe Dean, who he met when he was in Episode Six. He married his girlfriend, Bron, in 1984, and their daughter Grace sings for the band Papa LeGal. Ian and Bron have renewed their wedding vows twice, and he dedicated the 1983 Black Sabbath song "Keep It Warm" to her. Gillan is a fan of cricket and a supporter of the Queens Park Rangers Football Club. He has referred to Armenia as his "spiritual motherland," and in September 2013, he took part in the opening of Gyumri's Octet Music School. Ian helped fund the construction of the school and donated new musical instruments for the students. In 2014, the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America named Gillan that year's "Friend of the Armenians."

Awards

Deep Purple was honored with the Legend Award at the 2008 World Music Awards, and in 2011, the band received the Innovator Award at the Classic Rock Awards. In 2019, the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors presented Deep Purple with the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement.

Real Estate

Gillan used to live in a mansion in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, which he purchased in 1973 and reportedly spent £443,000 to renovate. The renovations included adding a guitar-shaped swimming pool in the backyard. Paul and Svenia Franklin bought the property in 1995 and turned it into a 32-bedroom hotel called The Springs, and it stayed in business until 2014.