Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Feb 20, 1963 (60 years old) Place of Birth: Warrington Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.7272 m) Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Actor, Composer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Ian Brown's Net Worth

What is Ian Brown's Net Worth?

Ian Brown is an English singer and multi-instrumentalist who has a net worth of $8 million. Ian Brown is best known as the lead singer of the rock band the Stone Roses. He has also had a prolific solo career, releasing such albums as "Unfinished Monkey Business," "The World is Yours," and "Ripples."

Early Life and Education

Ian Brown was born on February 20, 1963 in Warrington, Cheshire, England to Jean, a receptionist at a paper factory, and George, a joiner. He has a brother named David and a sister named Sharon. The family eventually moved to Timperley in Greater Manchester. Brown was educated at Park Road County Primary Infant and Junior School and then at Altrincham Grammar School for Boys.

Career Beginnings

Brown's interest in music was largely fueled by the contemporaneous punk movement, specifically the bands the Sex Pistols, the Clash, and Slaughter & the Dogs. In 1980, he began his music career by playing bass guitar in a band with Simon Wolstencroft and John Squire. They were soon joined by vocalist Andy Couzens, and the band was named the Patrol. After the band split up, Brown joined a new group called the Waterfront, which included Squire and Couzens.

The Stone Roses

In 1983, Brown, Squire, Couzens, Wolstencroft, and Pete Garner formed the rock band the Stone Roses. They played their first gig the following year at London's Moonlight Club. After years of recording demos and going on tours, the Stone Roses released their self-titled debut studio album in 1989. Although the album was not an immediate success, it steadily grew in popularity and acclaim over the years, and was eventually seen as a cornerstone of the Madchester music scene. In various critical reappraisals since its release, the album has been called one of the greatest ever recorded by a British group.

The Stone Roses released their second studio album, "Second Coming," in late 1994. It peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart, but received mostly mixed reviews from critics. Following a number of lineup changes during the supporting tour for the album, the Stone Roses disbanded in 1996. Brown and the other band members subsequently embarked on solo careers. In 2011, the Stone Roses regrouped to announce a reunion world tour in 2012. Later, in 2016, the band released its first new material in two decades with the singles "All for One" and "Beautiful Thing." The Stone Roses continued to tour until mid-2017, and then broke up for the second time.

Solo Career

Brown began his solo career in early 1998 with the release of his single "My Star." The track was featured on his debut solo album "Unfinished Monkey Business," which came out the next month. Brown's second solo album, "Golden Greats," was released in 1999; it featured more experimental instrumentation and earned critical acclaim. That was followed in 2001 by "Music of the Spheres," Brown's first of many collaborations with producer and songwriter Dave McCracken. Brown's subsequent albums were "Solarized" (2004), "The World is Yours" (2007), and "My Way" (2009). Meanwhile, he performed at various festivals, including Glastonbury, V Fest, Oxegen, and Move, and went on a number of tours around the world. After a decade without new solo material, Brown released his seventh solo album, "Ripples," in 2019.

Legal Issues

In late 1998, Brown was arrested and sentenced to four months in jail for threatening behavior toward a female airline attendant on a flight from Paris to Manchester. He was ultimately released on parole after two months behind bars. Later, in 2005, Brown was arrested in San Francisco following an altercation with a fan who had tackled him on stage. No charges were pressed against Brown. He got into more legal trouble in 2011 when he was issued a driving ban and fined for three speeding violations.

Personal Life

Brown was previously married to Mexican model Fabiola Quiroz. He had a son named Emilio with her before they divorced in 2011. Brown has two older sons, Frankie and Casey, from a prior relationship.