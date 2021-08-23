Hrvy Net Worth:

What is Hrvy's net worth?

Hrvy is a singer and television presenter from England. As of this writing Hrvy's net worth is $5 million. From 2014 to 2015, he was one of the presenters of the children's entertainment program "Friday Download" on CBBC, and in 2020, was a contestant on the dance competition series "Strictly Come Dancing." As a recording artist, Hrvy's singles include "Thank You," "Personal," "I Wish You Were Here," and "Me Because of You."

Early Life and Music Career

Hrvy, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, was born in 1999 in Kent, England, United Kingdom to parents Nicky and Leigh. He has two older brothers, named Elliot and Ollie. As a youth, he went to the Leigh Academy in Dartford. In December of 2013, he began his music career with the release of his first single, "Thank You," which made it to number 73 on the UK Singles Chart. Following this, Hrvy served as a support artist for the British girl group Little Mix during their Salute Tour. A few years later, he signed with record label Virgin EMI, and released his debut EP, entitled "Holiday." The EP included the singles "Phobia" and "Holiday," the latter of which featured American rapper Redfoo. Hrvy then released another EP, "Talk to Ya"; it featured the single "Personal," which made it to number 33 on the Scottish Singles Chart and number 62 on the UK Singles Chart.

In 2018, Hrvy once again served as a band's support artist, this time for the Vamps on their Night and Day Tour. Also that year, he released the single "Hasta Luego" with Cuban-American singer Malu Trevejo. One of Hrvy's biggest hits, the track made it to number 13 on the Scottish Singles Chart. Hrvy was subsequently nominated for Brazil's BreakTudo Awards in the category of Best International New Artist. Later in 2018, he released the singles "I Wish You Were Here" and "I Don't Think About You." Due to his successes, Hrvy was named on BBC Radio 1's Brit List, and was listed in CelebMix's Top Success Stories of 2018. He released several more singles the next year, including "So Good (Remix)," with Mexican singer Danna Paola; "Told You So"; "I Miss Myself," with Swedish production duo NOTD; "Younger," with English DJ Jonas Blue; and "Millions." Hrvy also collaborated with South Korean boy band NCT Dream for the song "Don't Need Your Love."

"Can Anybody Hear Me?"

Hrvy had planned to release his debut studio album, "Can Anybody Hear Me?," in November of 2020; however, its release was canceled. Among its songs are "Me Because of You," "Nevermind," "Good Vibes," and "Be Okay." On the album, Hrvy collaborated with such artists as Seeb, R3hab, Matoma, and Goodboys.

Television Career

On television under his real name, Cantwell served as one of six presenters of the CBBC children's entertainment program "Friday Download." He starred on the show from 2014 to 2015 for Series 7 through Series 9; during his tenure, Cantwell was joined by other presenters including Molly Rainford, Leondre Devries, Charlie Lenehan, Akai Osei, George Sear, Shannon Flynn, Dionne Bromfield, Cel Spellman, and Anaïs Gallagher.

Beyond his presenting, Cantwell has made appearances on other reality competition programs. In early 2020, he was in an episode of the CBBC singing show "Got What it Takes?," during which contestants were learning to sing his song "Personal" for that week's sing-off. In the same episode, Cantwell also served as a mentor for a music video challenge. Later in 2020, he came on as a contestant in the 18th series of the dance competition show "Strictly Come Dancing." Along with his partner, Cuban-American professional dancer Janette Manrara, he came in second place behind Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.

Real Estate

Until 2021, Cantwell lived with his family in a spacious home in Kent. There, he had a color-coded designer wardrobe and a corner entirely devoted to his music award plaques. Additionally, Cantwell made a purchase of a £115,000 BMW i8. Later in 2021, he moved out to a house he had designed himself on the video game Minecraft. Made of brick, concrete, and metal paneling, his new property is set within fenced-off grounds, and has a front that boasts massive floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, fixtures and fittings include gold door handles and matching tealight-holders, a modern fireplace, and glass ornaments.