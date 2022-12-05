Hillary Scott Net Worth:

What is Hillary Scott's Net Worth?

Hillary Scott is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. Hillary Scott is best known for being the co-lead singer of the country group Lady Antebellum, which today is known as Lady A. The group formed in 2006 and signed with Capitol Records Nashville. Their self-titled debut studio album was released in 2008 and reached #1 on the US Country chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified 2x Platinum in the US and Platinum in Canada. Lady Antebellum's second album "Need You Now" was released in 2010 reached #1 in the US, Canada, and New Zealand and was certified 4x Platinum in the US. Their third album "Own the Night" was released in 2011 and reached #1 in the US and Canada and the group also had great success with their albums "Golden" in 2013 and "747" in 2014. Their single "I Run to You" reached #1 on the Country Airplay chart and was certified 2x Platinum in the US. Lady Antebellum's single "Need You Now" reached #1 on the Country Airplay, AC, and Adult charts and was certified 6x Platinum in the US. They have also had #1 hit singles with the songs "American Honey", "Our Kind of Love", "Just a Kiss", "We Owned the Night", "Dancin' Away with My Heart", "Downtown", "Compass", and "Bartender". They have won many Grammy Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association awards. Scott also released the Grammy-winning faith-based music album "Love Remains" in collaboration with her family.

Early Life and Education

Hillary Scott was born on April Fool's Day, 1986 in Nashville, Tennessee to musician and entrepreneur Lang Scott and country singer Linda Davis. She has a sister 14 years her junior named Rylee. As a kid, Scott was initially homeschooled on the road with her parents. For elementary and high school, she went to Donelson Christian Academy, from which she graduated in 2004. It was after she joined her mother on stage for a Christmas show that Scott realized she wanted to pursue a career in music. For her higher education, she attended Middle Tennessee State University.

Career Beginnings

While a student at MTSU, Scott worked with singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw, garnering some publicity but not enough to land a record deal. She also had two unsuccessful auditions for "American Idol." Scott soon met Charles Kelley, and then Dave Haywood, who would become her future bandmates. The trio subsequently wrote its first song, "All We'd Ever Need."

Lady A

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, was formed by Scott, Kelley, and Haywood in 2006. After signing a deal with Capitol Nashville the following year, the band released its debut single, "Love Don't Live Here." In 2008, the group released its self-titled debut album, which entered the Top Country Albums chart at number one. Singles from the album included "Lookin' for a Good Time" and "I Run to You," the latter of which became the group's first number-one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. The band had an even greater success with the 2009 single "Need You Now," the lead single from the album of the same name. Topping the Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks, it later peaked at number one on the Adult Contemporary chart and at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, the album on which it appeared debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and went on to win five Grammy Awards.

Lady A had its next smash hit with the 2011 single "Just a Kiss," the first single from its third studio album, "Own the Night." The album also spawned the hit singles "We Owned the Night" and "Dancin' Away with My Heart." In 2012, the band released its first Christmas album, "On This Winter's Night." That was followed by the album "Golden," which launched the hit single "Downtown," and "747," which featured the hit single "Bartender." Subsequent studio albums were "Heart Break," "Ocean," and "What a Song Can Do." In 2020, amid the George Floyd protests and renewed discussion about racism in the US, the band officially changed its name to Lady A to avoid the connotations of "Antebellum" with the American Civil War.

Other Music Projects and Collaborations

Scott's biggest music project beyond Lady A has been her collaboration with her family. With her father, mother, and sister, she released the album "Love Remains" in 2016. Incorporating aspects of gospel, country, and bluegrass, the album features both original material written by Scott and gospel standards. "Love Remains" was a substantial success, debuting at number seven on the Billboard 200 and winning Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Thy Will."

Scott has collaborated with a variety of other artists over the years, including Luke Bryan, Dave Barnes, and Maroon 5. She has also co-written songs for other country singers, with credits including Sara Evans' "A Little Bit Stronger" and Blake Shelton's "Suffocating." The former song, prominently featured in the 2010 film "Country Strong," became Scott's first number-one hit recorded by another artist. As a guest vocalist, she had a solid hit in 2020 with Thomas Rhett's "Be a Light."

Personal Life

In early 2012, Scott wed drummer Chris Tyrrell, whom she had first met in college. Starting the previous year, he became a full-time member of Lady A. Scott and Tyrrell have three daughters: Eisele and twins Betsy and Emory. The couple lives in a 7,600-square-foot, six-bedroom and eight-bathroom home in Brentwood, Tennessee.