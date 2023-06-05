What Is Halle's Bailey's Net Worth?

Halle Bailey is an American actress and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey formed the Grammy-nominated musical duo Chloe x Halle in 2011, and they co-starred on the "Black-ish" spin-off "Grown-ish" from 2018 to 2022. Chloe x Halle have released the studio albums "The Kids Are Alright" (2018) and "Ungodly Hour" (2020), and their 2020 single "Do It" was certified Platinum in the U.S. In 2023, Bailey starred as Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid." Despite a racist backlash, "The Little Mermaid" grossed more than $200 million during its first week of release, and Halle received critical acclaim for her performance. Bailey has also appeared in the films "Last Holiday" (2006) and "Let It Shine" (2012) and the television series "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" (2007) and "Austin & Ally" (2013). She also had a cameo in the "All Night" segment of Beyoncé's "Lemonade" (2016). In February 2022, it was announced that Halle had been cast in the film adaptation of the stage musical "The Color Purple."

Early Life

Halle Bailey was born Halle Lynn Bailey on March 27, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia. Halle is the daughter of Courtney and Doug Bailey, and she grew up in Mableton, Georgia, with siblings Chloe, Ski, and Branson. In 2012, the family moved to Los Angeles. Halle and Chloe began writing songs when they were children, and YouTube tutorials taught them how to play instruments. Their father/co-manager started teaching Halle and Chloe to write songs when they were 8 and 10, respectively.

Career

In 2006, Bailey appeared in the film "Last Holiday" alongside Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, and the following year she guest-starred on "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Halle and Chloe formed the R&B duo Chloe x Halle in 2011 and launched a YouTube channel with a cover of the Beyoncé song "Best Thing I Never Had." They went viral with another Beyoncé cover, "Pretty Hurts." In April 2012, Chloe x Halle appeared on "The Ellen Show," and that year they also played choir members in the film "Let It Shine." In 2013, they won the fifth season of "Radio Disney's The Next Big Thing" and performed the song "Unstoppable" on the Disney Channel series "Austin & Ally." Chloe x Halle released the EP "Uncovered" in 2013, and in 2016, they signed a five-year contract with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, were the opening act on Beyoncé's "Formation World Tour" in Europe, and released the EP "Sugar Symphony."

Chloe x Halle followed "Sugar Symphony" with the 2017 mixtape "The Two of Us," which "Rolling Stone" named one of the "Best R&B Albums of 2017," and their debut album, "The Kids Are Alright," was released on March 23, 2018. "The Kids Are Alright" reached #139 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #4 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums chart, and #19 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album included the singles "Grown," "The Kids Are Alright," "Happy Without Me" (featuring Joey Bada$$), and "Catch Up" (with Swae Lee featuring Mike Will Made It), and "Grown" serves as the theme song for the Freeform series "Grown-ish."

Halle and Chloe began starring as Skylar "Sky" Forster and Jazlyn "Jazz" Forster, respectively, on "Grown-ish" in early 2018. Halle was a series regular during the first three seasons and recurring during season four. In May 2018, Chloe x Halle were announced as the opening act for part of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run II Tour," and in February 2019, they performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIII. Later that month, they performed the Donny Hathaway song "Where Is the Love" at the Grammy Awards.

Chloe x Halle released their second album, "Ungodly Hour," in 2020, and it reached #16 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #11 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and UK R&B Albums chart. The single "Do It" was certified Platinum in the U.S., and it reached #63 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #6 on the "Billboard" R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, #17 on the "Billboard" Rhythmic chart, and #20 on the New Zealand Hot Singles chart. In 2019, Bailey was cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," and director Rob Marshall stated, "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role." The announcement was met with criticism from racists, who started the hashtag #NotMyAriel and insisted that the "completely fictional underwater fish woman" (as CNN's AJ Willingham put it) cannot be Black. The film was released in May 2023, and "Variety" critic Peter Debruge called Halle a "one-in-a-million talent" and said that she's "all the reason that any audience should need to justify Disney revisiting this classic."

Personal Life

Halle is a vegan, and she enjoys running, swimming, and biking. She makes beaded jewelry, and she began selling it on Etsy in 2021. In May 2021, Bailey adopted a cat and named it Poseidon. In Greek mythology, Poseidon is the father of Triton, and of course, King Triton is Ariel's father in "The Little Mermaid."

In 2022 Halle Bailey began dating rapper DDG.

Awards and Nominations

For her acting, Bailey received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Grown-ish" in 2020. Chloe x Halle has earned five Grammy Award nominations: Best New Artist (2019), Best Urban Contemporary Album for "The Kids Are Alright" (2019), Best Progressive R&B Album for "Ungodly Hour" (2021), Best R&B Song for "Do It" (2021), and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" (2021). The duo won the Rising Star Award at the 2020 "Billboard" Women in Music awards, and they have received five NAACP Image Award nominations, winning Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" in 2021. Chloe x Halle have also earned numerous nominations from the BET Awards, "Soul Train" Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.