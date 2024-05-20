Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $1.5 Million Birthdate: Sep 9, 1990 (33 years old) Birthplace: Wheeling Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.58 m) Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Haley Reinhart's Net Worth

What is Haley Reinhart's Net Worth?

Haley Reinhart is an American singer, songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Haley Reinhart rose to fame as the third place winner of the tenth season of American Idol. In July of 2011, Reinhart was signed to Interscope Records and 19 Entertainment. Her debut album "Listen Up!" was released on May 22, 2012 to positive reviews. Reinhart left Interscope Records in November 2012, and 19 Entertainment in 2014. She is known for her unique style, fusing mainstream pop with elements of the blues, rock and roll, and traditional jazz. One of her best-known covers is Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love," which was used in a commercial for Extra Gum and became a viral sensation.

Early Life

Haley Reinhart was born in Wheeling, Illinois, on September 9, 1990, to Patti Miller-Reinhart and Harry Reinhart, both of whom are musicians and native Chicagoans. She has one sister, Angela, who is five years younger than her. Angela is also a singer-songwriter and primarily performs indie folk music. When Reinhart was young, her parents were in a band named Midnight, which covered rock songs from the 1960s and 1970s. At the age of three, her parents would hold her up on stage and have her sing the chorus for the song "Brown Eyed Girl."

Reinhart began singing seriously at the age of seven years old and performed at her parents' shows. When she was just nine years old, Reinhart sang LeAnn Rimes' 1996 rendition of Bill Mack's 1958 classic, "Blue," on a major stage at a tattoo convention. She was met with "overwhelming" applause from the audience. Reinhart began writing songs in middle school and had several hundred compositions written by her early teens. Unfortunately, the songs were saved on her cell phone, and when the phone broke, she lost all of the material.

Reinhart planned on auditioning for "American Idol" ever since middle school, where she received an award at the end of the year for student "Most Likely to Be on 'American Idol." Reinhart was introduced to jazz music in high school after becoming part of the school's vocal group named Midnight Blues.

After graduating from high school in 2009, the singer attended Harper College in Palatine, Illinois, from 2009 to 2010, where she studied jazz as a full-time student. She performed with the college's Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab. These extracurriculars allowed her to perform internationally in countries such as Italy and Switzerland. Reinhart also fronted a band during colleges under names such as Haley's Comet and Reinhart & the Rastatutes. The band covered classic rock songs from Led Zeppelin and other famous artists of the time.

Music Career

Haley first auditioned for the ninth season of "American Idol," in Chicago, but did not advance to the Hollywood round. When she returned for the following year of the tenth season in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she advanced after singing The Beatles' "Oh! Darling." After being eliminated at third place, Reinhart was offered and signed a recording deal with Interscope Records. Her debut album "Listen Up!" was released on May 22, 2012, to critical acclaim, and she subsequently became the first "American Idol" alumna to perform at Lollapalooza.

In 2016, Reinhart rose to fame for her cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love," peaking at No. 16 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart, and was later certified Platinum. Reinhart won a Cannes Lion for Entertainment and a Clio Award for the song that same year. Her second studio album, "Better," was released April 29, 2016, and debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. She supported the release of the album with her first headlining tour that was held throughout the United States and Europe. Reinhart's EP, "Off the Ground," was released September 4, 2022, and in winter 2023, she began her "Off the Ground Tour." She will continue touring until the end of summer 2024.

Acting Career

Reinhart made her voice acting debut as Bill Murphy in the Netflix animated comedy "F is for Family" on December 18, 2015. She reprised the role as a main cast member in the series' second, third, fourth, and fifth seasons. Reinhart made her live-action debut in the 2020 film "We Can Be Heroes."

Personal Life

Reinhart is of German, Irish, and Italian descent. She is in a relationship with fellow musician and Chicago-native, Drew Dolan. Reinhart has had a lengthy past in philanthropic work, by working with Habitat for Humanity and Starkey Hearing Foundation for many years. She has performed at many benefits led by health-based and humanitarian charities. Shortly after appearing on "American Idol," Reinhart attended VH1's Do Something Awards in order to become involved with charities that fight domestic violence and bullying.

Court Incidents

On July 8, 2017, Reinhart was arrested for battery and assault after allegedly punching a bouncer at Lamplighter Inn in Palatine, Illinois. Reinhart's lawyer, Dina LaPolt, stated Reinhart was assaulted by the bouncers without provocation and forcefully removed by the establishment while a friend in her party was violently beaten, sustaining multiple injuries. Following a leaked TMZ video from the incident, this claim was verified to be true. The video revealed Reinhart's friend, Alan Chislof, being restrained, choked, and beaten by several men working as bouncers for Lamplighter Inn. On July 20, 2017, it was revealed that Lamplighter bouncer Adam Sobanski had been charged with two counts of aggravated battery after his role in the incident.