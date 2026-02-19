H.E.R. Net Worth

What is H.E.R.'s Net Worth?

H.E.R. is an American R&B singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Winner of numerous awards, including an Academy Award and multiple Grammys Awards, H.E.R. has released such hit songs as "Best Part," "Hard Place," "I Can't Breathe," and "Fight for You." As an actress, she made her feature film debut in the 2023 adaptation of the stage musical "The Color Purple."

Early Life

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was born on June 27, 1997 in Vallejo, California to a Filipino mother and an African-American father. Her father was a musician in a cover band, and several members of her extended family were also musicians.

Music Career

Before becoming H.E.R., Wilson performed as a kid on such television programs as "The Today Show," "Maury," "Good Morning America," and "The View." At the age of 12, she performed at the BET Awards and the ASCAP Awards and competed in "Radio Disney's Next Big Thing" contest. When she was 14, Wilson signed a record deal with RCA Records and released her debut single, "Something to Prove." In 2016, at the age of 19, she adopted the stage name H.E.R. and released her acclaimed debut EP, "H.E.R. Volume 1." That was followed by "H.E.R. Volume 2" in mid-2017. Later that year, H.E.R. released a self-titled compilation album that became a big critical and commercial hit. Peaking at number one on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number 23 on the Billboard 200, the compilation album went on to win Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance, for the song "Best Part."

In 2018, H.E.R. released the EPs "I Used to Know Her: The Prelude" and "I Use to Know Her: Part 2." Songs from both were subsequently included on the 2019 compilation album "I Used to Know Her," including the Grammy Award-nominated "Could've Been" and "Hard Place." The album itself received a nomination for Album of the Year. H.E.R. had a notable year in 2020, marked by the release of her songs "I Can't Breathe" and "Damage." The former, a tribute to George Floyd, went on to win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year. H.E.R. saw more success in 2021 with her song "Fight for You," which she co-wrote and performed for the film "Judas and the Black Messiah." The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making H.E.R. the first person from Generation Z to win an Oscar.

In mid-2021, H.E.R. released her debut studio album, "Back of My Mind." Supported by the singles "Slide," "Damage," and "Come Through," the album debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. "Damage" received Grammy Award nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, while the album itself was nominated for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. Also in 2021, H.E.R. wrote and performed a song about citizenship, called "Change," for the Netflix animated educational musical series "We the People." For her contribution, she won a Children's and Family Emmy Award. In 2022, H.E.R. wrote the title track for Mary J. Blige's album "Good Morning Gorgeous," earning her three Grammy nominations. Later, in early 2024, H.E.R. played electric guitar during Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII. That summer, she sang the US national anthem during the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Paris.

Acting Career

H.E.R. made her acting debut at the age of nine in the Nickelodeon television film "School Gyrls." She didn't make her film acting debut until 2017, playing the titular character in the short film "Erma." In 2021, H.E.R. appeared as herself in the family comedy film "Yes Day." The following year, she played Belle in the ABC musical television special "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," and also lent her voice to episodes of the animated shows "Blue's Clues & You!" and "Bob's Burgers." H.E.R. had her first major film role in 2023, as Mary 'Squeak' Agnes in the musical drama "The Color Purple," an adaptation of the stage musical. She next voiced the character Jo in the 2026 DreamWorks Animation film "Forgotten Island."