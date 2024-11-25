What is Gusttavo Lima's Net Worth?

Gusttavo Lima is a Brazilian singer-songwriter and record producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Gusttavo Lima rose to international fame in 2011 with his smash single "Balada." Since then, he has released such further hit singles as "Gatinha Assanhada," "Diz Pra Mim," "Homem de Família," "Apelido Carinhoso," and "Zé da Recaída." Earlier in his career, Lima was a member of the groups Trio Remelexo and Gustavo & Alessandro.

Early Life

Gusttavo Lima was born as Nivaldo Batista Lima on September 3, 1989 in Presidente Olegário, Brazil to Sebastiana and Alcino. He began singing at an early age, and joined his older brothers Marcelo and Willian in the music group Trio Remelexo. In his early teenage years, Lima left the group and traveled to Brazil, where he adopted the stage name Gusttavo and formed the Sertanejo music duo Gustavo & Alessandro.

Solo Music Career

In 2009, Lima released his self-titled debut solo studio album, which spawned the successful song "Rosas, Versos e Vinhos." After signing with the label Som Livre in 2010, he released his first live album, "Inventor dos Amores," which launched three successful singles: the title track, "Cor de Ouro," and "Refém." Lima went on to have his international breakthrough in 2011 with his live album "Gusttavo Lima e você," which was recorded in Patos de Minas in front of around six million people. The album launched the smash single "Balada," which peaked at number three on the Billboard Brasil Hot 100 and charted in several countries around the world. In the wake of this huge success, Lima embarked on his first international tour in 2012, visiting the United States and Europe. Also that year, he released his third live album, "Ao Vivo em São Paulo," which spawned the hit single "Gatinha Assanhada."

Lima released his second studio album, "Do Outro Lado da Moeda," in 2014. It produced the hit singles "Diz Pra Mim," "Fui Fiel," "Tô Solto na Night," and "10 Anos." In 2015, Lima released his fourth live album, "Buteco do Gusttavo Lima," which included a number of popular Brazilian artists performing well-known Sertanejo songs. The next year, he released the live album "Gusttavo Lima 50/50," a major success that launched the number-one hit singles "Que Pena Que Acabou" and "Homem de Família." Lima had further number-one hits with the songs "Abre o Portão Que Eu Cheguei" and "Apelido Carinhoso," the latter from his 2017 album "Buteco do Gusttavo Lima Vol. 2." He continued his success with a trio of live albums: "O Embaixador" (2018), "O Embaixador in Cariri" (2019), and "O Embaixador The Legacy" (2020). Number-one hits from these albums included "Zé da Recaída," "Cem Mil," "Milu," and "A Gente Fez Amor."

Arrest

In September of 2024, Lima's arrest was ordered by a judge in Pernambuco on charges of money laundering and illegal gambling related to the sale of three aircraft by his company Balada Eventos. However, the next day, Lima was granted habeas corpus and the arrest order was suspended.