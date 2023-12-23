What is Gurdas Maan's Net Worth?

Gurdas Maan is a Punjab Indian singer-songwriter and actor who has a net worth of $50 million. Gurdas Maan first rose to national fame in 1980 with his song "Dil Da Mamla Hai." Since then, he has recorded numerous albums and songs. As an actor, Maan has appeared in such films as "Long Da Lishkara," "Qurbani Jatt Di," "Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris," "Sukhmani," and "Manto."

Early Life and Education

Gurdas Maan was born on January 4, 1957 in Giddarbaha, Punjab, India to Tej and Gurdev. For his higher education, he attended DAV College, Malout.

Music Career

Maan rose to national fame in 1980 with his song "Dil Da Mamla Hai," which he performed on DD National television. He went on to release an album of the same name in 1981. Maan's next album was "Chakkar," released in 1984. He subsequently released "Raat Suhani," "Wah Ni Jawaniye," and "Nacho Babbeo." Maan put out a number of albums in the early 1990s, including "Tu Daati Asin Mangte Tere," "Teri Khair Hove," and "Kirpa Daati Di." His albums later in the decade included "Chugliyaan," "Peerh Prahoni," "Five Rivers," and "Jaadugarian." In the early 00s, Maan released "Larh Geya Pecha," "Aaja Sajna," "Haee Shawa Baee Haee Shawa," and "Punjeeri," among other albums. For his 2008 album "Boot Polishan," he won the UK Asian Music Award for Best International Album. His other albums include "Jogiya" (2011), "Roti" (2013), "Pyar Kar Le" (2015), and "Yaar Kamlee" (2021). Overall, Maan has recorded over 34 albums and upwards of 300 songs.

Film Career

Maan has acted in films in Punjabi, Hindi, and Tamil, although he is best known for his Punjabi-language work. His first role on the big screen was in the 1984 film "Mamla Gadbad Hai," in which he played Amarjeet. The following year, Maan played Gurdit in "Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da." He went on to appear in three films in 1986: "Long Da Lishkara," "Kee Banu Duniya Daa," and "Gabhroo Punjab Da." Maan's final film of the decade was 1987's "Chora Haryane Ka." Kicking off the 1990s, he starred alongside Dharmendra and Mehar Mittal in the action film "Qurbani Jatt Di." Mann subsequently appeared in his first Hindi-language film, 1991's "Roohani Taaqat." After that, he was in "Saali Adhi Ghar Waali," "Wanted: Gurdas Maan Dead or Alive," and "Kachehari." In 1995, Maan was in the Punjabi film "Pratigya" and had a brief role in the Tamil-language film "Maaman Magal." Closing out the decade, he starred opposite Divya Dutta in the award-winning "Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh"; portrayed Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the biographical film "Shaheed Uddham Singh"; and appeared briefly as himself in the Hindi-language "Sirf Tum."

In his first role of the new millennium, Maan starred alongside Tabu in the Hindi-language romantic drama "Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai." Two years after that, he starred in the acclaimed film "Des Hoyaa Pardes" and made a guest appearance in the Hindi-language romantic epic "Veer Zaara." Maan had one of his most popular roles in the 2006 biopic "Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris," in which he portrayed the titular renowned Punjabi poet. For his song "Couplets of Heer" in the film, he won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Maan next starred opposite Bhumika Chawla in the 2008 film "Yaariyan." Following that, he was in "Mini Punjab," "Sukhmani," and "Chak Jawana." In 2011, Maan made a guest appearance in the Hindi-language film "Mummy Punjabi." His other credits include "Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar" (2014), "Nankana" (2018), and "Manto" (2018).

Other Appearances

Among his other notable media appearances, Maan performed the song "Ki Banu Dunia Da" with Dilijit Dosanjh on the fourth season of the television music series "Coke India" in 2015. Later, in 2020, he served as a judge on the Punjabi-language version of the reality singing show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa."

Car Accidents

Maan has been involved in a couple of car accidents. In early 2001, he had a head-on collision with a truck while driving near Rupnagar, Punjab. Maan was unharmed due to wearing a seatbelt, but his driver, Tejpal, was killed. In early 2007, Maan got into another car accident when his Range Rover was hit by a truck near Karnal, Haryana. He sustained minor injuries to his face, chest, and hands.

Personal Life

Maan is married to film producer and director Manjeet, some of whose films he's acted in. Together, they have a son named Gurickk.