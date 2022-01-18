Grimes Net Worth:

What is Grimes's Net Worth?

Grimes is a Canadian artist, songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $10 million dollars. Grimes began releasing music independently in 2010. After signing with the record label 4AD, she achieved widespread recognition with her 2012 album "Visions," which spawned the hit singles "Genesis" and "Oblivion." Outside of music, Grimes is a prolific visual artist. She illustrates her own merchandise and has had illustrations appear in museums around the world.

Grimes is also known for having a child with billionaire Elon Musk. The two began dating in May 2018 and welcomed a child in May 2020. They reportedly named the boy X Æ A-12 Musk. They broke up in 2021.

Early Life and Education

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, was born on March 17, 1988 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is of French-Canadian, Ukrainian, Italian, and Indigenous Métis ancestry, and was raised Roman Catholic. Boucher went to Lord Byng Secondary School, and then enrolled at McGill University to study neuroscience and Russian. Ultimately, she dropped out in 2011 before completing her degree.

First Albums and Tours

Grimes released her debut studio album, "Geidi Primes," in January of 2010. A concept album, it was based on Frank Herbert's seminal science-fiction novel "Dune," as well as David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation. Later, in October of 2010, Grimes released her second album, "Halfaxa." Following this, she started to publicly promote her music beyond Montreal, and opened for Swedish singer Lykke Li on her North American tour. Additionally, Grimes released five songs as part of the split EP "Darkbloom," a collaboration with fellow Canadian artist d'Eon.

Breakthrough with "Visions"

After signing with the record label 4AD in January of 2012, Grimes had her breakthrough album with "Visions." Recorded entirely with Apple's GarageBand software over the course of three drug-fueled weeks, the album earned high acclaim from music critics, and launched the hit singles "Genesis" and "Oblivion." Moreover, it won the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year, and landed Grimes a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Further Albums and Tours

In November of 2015, Grimes released her fourth studio album, "Art Angels." Widely acclaimed, it spawned the singles "Flesh Without Blood" and "Kill V. Maim," and made it to number one on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart. The following year, in the spring of 2016, Grimes embarked on a tour of Europe and Asia, and continued to tour throughout the summer at festivals across North America.

Grimes released her final album on the 4AD record label, entitled "Miss Anthropocene," in February of 2020; its singles included "Violence" and "Delete Forever." In March of 2021, Grimes signed with Columbia Records, and in December, released a new single called "Player of Games."

Music Collaborations and Media Contributions

Grimes has collaborated with myriad other artists throughout her career, and has also contributed to film and television. In 2014, she recorded the track "Go" with Blood Diamonds, and in 2015, collaborated with Bleachers on the track "Entropy," which was used in the HBO television series "Girls." The next year, Grimes collaborated with Hana on a series of seven music videos, and also released the track "Medieval Warfare" as part of the soundtrack of the DC Comics supervillain film "Suicide Squad." In 2018, she was featured on a number of tracks, including Janelle Monáe's single "Pynk," Loona yyxy's "Love4Eva," and Poppy's "Play Destroy." The same year, Grimes composed the theme music for the Netflix animated series "Hilda."

Among her other collaborations, Grimes appeared on Bring Me the Horizon's song "Nihilist Blues" and on Benee's "Sheesh." In 2020, she partnered with various artists to release a "Cyberpunk 2077"-themed DJ mix album on Apple Music. In the fall of 2021, Grimes joined Alanis Morissette, will.i.am, and Nick Lachey as a judge on the new television singing competition series "Alter Ego."

Style and Influences

Grimes is known for her wide-ranging and eclectic style of music, incorporating everything from synth-pop and R&B to electronica, nu metal, hip hop, and avant-garde pop. She often employs layering and looping techniques to create an otherworldly sound.

In terms of her musical influences, Grimes has been seen to be inspired by such artists as Aphex Twin, Blue Hawaii, Kate Bush, Enya, Queen, St. Vincent, Yoko Kanno, New Edition, Hildegard von Bingen, Al Green, and Billy Joel, among others.

Visual Art

In addition to writing and recording, Grimes is a visual artist. She has created the album art for all of her albums, using a style inspired by Japanese anime and comic artists such as Daniel Clowes and Charles Burns. Additionally, Grimes illustrates her merchandise, such as posters and T-shirts. She has also exhibited at gallery shows, and has profited from the non-fungible token scam by selling her digital art in the NFT format.

Personal Life

From 2007 to 2010, Grimes was in an on-again-off-again relationship with singer and songwriter Devon Welsh, whom she had met at McGill University. Following this, she dated electronic musician Jaime Brooks for about six years. Grimes had her most infamous romantic relationship from 2018 to 2021, when she dated billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The two had a son in 2020 whom they controversially named "X Æ A-12." Because the name violated the California naming law, it was changed to "X Æ A-Xii." This was Musk's seventh child and Grimes's first.