What is Gracie Abrams's Net Worth?

Gracie Abrams is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Gracie Abrams has released such albums as "Good Riddance" and "The Secret of Us," the latter of which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 in 2024. She has also performed as an opening act for fellow singer-songwriters Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift on their respective tours. Among Abrams's most successful singles are "Close to You," "I Love You, I'm Sorry," and "That's So True."

Early Life and Education

Gracie Abrams was born on September 7, 1999 in Los Angeles, California to filmmaker J. J. Abrams and film and television producer Katie McGrath. She has an older brother named Henry and a younger brother named August. The kids have Jewish ancestry on their father's side and Irish Catholic ancestry on their mother's side. As a youth, Abrams attended the Archer School for Girls, an independent college prep school in West Los Angeles. For her higher education, she attended Barnard College in New York for a year before leaving to pursue her music career.

Music Career

Abrams released her debut single, "Mean It," in late 2019. In the summer of 2020, she released her debut EP, "Minor," which featured the single "I Miss You, I'm Sorry." The next year, Abrams released the non-album single "Mess it Up" and the EP "This is What it Feels Like." To support the EP, she went on a tour during the first half of 2022, starting in Salt Lake City, Utah and ending in Stockholm, Sweden. Meanwhile, Abrams served as an opening act for fellow singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour Tour. In early 2023, Abrams released her debut studio album, "Good Riddance," which included such singles as "Block Me Out," "Difficult," and "Amelie." The album reached number 52 on the Billboard 200 and number three on the UK Albums Chart. Abrams subsequently went on a tour in support of the album. She also opened for Taylor Swift at some of her shows on the Eras Tour in the United States.

In late 2023, Abrams had her first song on the Billboard Hot 100, as a featured artist on a remix of Noah Kahan's "Everywhere, Everything." The song made it to number 79 on the chart. Abrams went on to release her second studio album, "The Secret of Us," in mid-2024. Supported by the singles "Risk" and "Close to You," the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Australia. The album's third single, released later in the year, was "I Love You, I'm Sorry," which reached number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become Abrams's highest-charting single yet. A deluxe edition of "The Secret of Us" was subsequently released; it spawned the charting single "That's So True." Abrams went on to announce her first live album, "Live from Vevo," to be released in early 2025.

Musical Influences

Considered part of the indie pop and folk-pop genres, Abrams has cited such artists as Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Bon Iver, and Elvis Costello as being influential to her music. She has also mentioned more contemporary artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Phoebe Bridgers as being influences.

Activism

Abrams has been outspoken in her activism against rightwing extremism in the United States. In 2022, she was among the 160 musical artists to sign a full-page ad in the New York Times condemning the Supreme Court's plan to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abrams also sold a limited-edition T-shirt that had its proceeds go to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Later, in 2024, she performed at a rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.