What is Gloria Trevi's Net Worth?

Gloria Trevi is a Mexican singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $40 million. After releasing her successful debut album, "¿Qué Hago Aquí?," in 1989, Gloria Trevi had further hits with such albums as "Tu Ángel de la Guarda," "Me Siento Tan Sola," "Más Turbada Que Nunca," and "Una Rosa Blu." Beyond her career in the entertainment industry, Trevi gained notoriety in the early 2000s when she was arrested and jailed on charges of child abuse and human trafficking. She has sold more than 20 million records around the world and is considered the Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop. She is sometimes called the Madonna of Mexico.

Early Life

Gloria Trevi was born on February 15, 1968 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. As a teenager, she moved to Mexico City to pursue her career in music.

Commercial Success, 1989-1995

After spending a few years in the girl group Boquitas Pintadas, Trevi launched her solo recording career in 1989 with her debut album, "¿Qué Hago Aquí?" The album launched the hit song "Dr. Psiquiatra." Trevi had her biggest commercial success with her next album, 1991's "Tu Ángel de la Guarda," which became one of the best-selling albums in Mexican history. It spawned a number of hit songs, including Trevi's signature tune "Pelo Suelto." She had further success with her third and fourth albums, "Me Siento Tan Sola" (1992) and "Más Turbada Que Nunca" (1994), respectively. Trevi released what would be her final studio album of the decade, "Si Me Llevas Contigo," in late 1995. Not long after that, she announced that she was retiring so she could care for her manager and producer Sergio Andrade during his battle with cancer.

Music Career in the 21st Century

Following her four-year-plus prison sentence for alleged child abuse and human trafficking, Trevi released her sixth studio album, "Como Nace el Universo," in 2004. She went on to release "Una Rosa Blu" in 2007, which became one of the most commercially successful albums of her career. The album yielded such singles as "Cinco Minutos," "Pruébamelo," and "Immaculada." Trevi released her eighth studio album, "Gloria," in 2011; its singles included "Vestida de Azucar" and "Esa Hembra es Mala." Her subsequent albums were "De Película" (2013) and "El Amor" (2015). In 2017, Trevi collaborated with Alejandra Guzmán on the album "Versus," and embarked on a tour with him that summer and fall. The Versus Tour concluded in the spring of 2018 at the Hollywood Bowl. Trevi's studio albums since then have included "Diosa de la Noche," "Isla Divina," and the "Mi Soundtrack" trilogy. Trevi has also released some live albums of her concerts.

Television and Film

In addition to her music, Trevi has made several appearances on film and television. In 1993, she starred in Sergio Andrade's film "Zapatos Viejos," named after her hit song of the same name. After that, Trevi was in the 1995 film "Una Papa Sin Catsup." Moving to television in the new millennium, she served as an adviser on the first season of the Mexican reality talent show "Pequeños Gigantes" in 2011. Two years after that, Trevi starred as the lead character Aurora Valencia in the telenovela "Libre Para Amarte." After a considerable break from television, she returned in 2022 to serve as a guest judge for the first episode of the second season of "Drag Race España."

Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Allegations

In 2000, Trevi was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on charges of child abuse and human trafficking. Her manager, Sergio Andrade, was accused of sexually abusing young girls. After spending over four years in prison in both Brazil and Mexico, Trevi was cleared of all charges in 2004 due to a lack of evidence. Later, in 2023, she sued Andrade for sexual abuse.

Personal Life

In 2009, Trevi married lawyer Armando Gomez. Together, they have two sons, and reside in McAllen, Texas. Trevi has a third child from a previous relationship.