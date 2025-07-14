What is Gloria Loring's net worth?

Gloria Loring is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Gloria Loring is best known for her six-year run as Liz Chandler on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and for the hit 1986 duet "Friends and Lovers" with Carl Anderson. She rose to national prominence in the 1980s, both as a recording artist and as a TV personality, while also co-writing theme songs for iconic series like "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes." Over a five-decade career, Loring has released a string of albums, published several books, and devoted herself to fundraising for diabetes research, earning recognition as a multi-talented and socially engaged performer. She is also known for having been married to actor/singer Alan Thicke from 1970-1984. They had two sons, including Robin Thicke.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Gloria Loring was born Gloria Jean Goff in New York City. She began singing professionally as a teenager, gaining experience in clubs and touring throughout the 1960s. She released her first albums in the 1970s, developing an adult contemporary sound that would come to define much of her music career. During this period, she also became a familiar face on television, appearing as a musical guest on shows like "The Merv Griffin Show," "The Carol Burnett Show," and "The Tonight Show."

"Days of Our Lives" and Music Success

In 1980, Loring joined the cast of "Days of Our Lives" as nightclub singer Liz Chandler, a role that allowed her to showcase both her acting and vocal talents. She remained on the show until 1986 and became one of its most popular characters. While on the series, she performed several songs that were later released commercially, helping to bridge her television and recording careers.

Her biggest commercial breakthrough came in 1986 with the ballad "Friends and Lovers," a duet with Carl Anderson. The song, originally featured on "Days of Our Lives," climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining hit of the decade. That same year, she released her album Gloria Loring, which included the chart-topping duet and further solidified her reputation as a leading voice in adult contemporary music.

Songwriting

Loring is also a successful songwriter, often collaborating with then-husband Alan Thicke during their marriage. Together, they co-wrote the iconic theme songs for "Diff'rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life," both of which became pop culture staples in the 1980s. She also co-wrote the song "Our Love," a Top 10 adult contemporary hit for herself and Dionne Warwick. Her songwriting extended beyond TV themes into the broader pop realm, with compositions recorded by a range of artists in the U.S. and Canada.

Philanthropy and Diabetes Advocacy

Loring became deeply involved in diabetes advocacy after her younger son, Brennan Thicke, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She became a spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and used her platform to raise awareness and funds for the cause. She created the "Days of Our Lives Celebrity Cookbook" series, which raised millions of dollars for diabetes research. Her charitable efforts became a central part of her public identity, and she has been honored by numerous organizations for her work.

Books and Later Career

In addition to her music and acting career, Loring is an accomplished author. Her memoir, Coincidence Is God's Way of Remaining Anonymous, blends personal stories with spiritual reflection and received praise for its warmth and honesty. She also co-authored Living With Type 1 Diabetes, a resource for families facing similar challenges. In recent years, she has continued to tour as a speaker and performer, often combining storytelling, wellness advocacy, and music into her appearances.

Personal Life

Loring was married to Alan Thicke from 1970 to 1984. Together, they had two sons, including Robin Thicke, who became a successful singer-songwriter in his own right. Gloria and Alan remained on good terms following their divorce and occasionally collaborated creatively.