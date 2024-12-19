What is Gavin DeGraw's Net Worth?

Gavin DeGraw is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Gavin DeGraw rose to fame with his hit single "I Don't Want to Be," from his 2003 debut album "Chariot." His subsequent albums have included a self-titled release, "Free," "Sweeter," "Make a Move," and "Something Worth Saving." DeGraw has earned many honors during his career, including a Grammy Award nomination for his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, "We Both Know."

Early Life and Education

Gavin DeGraw was born on February 4, 1977 in South Fallsburg, New York to Lynne, a detox specialist nurse practitioner, and John, a corrections officer. He is of Russian Jewish ancestry through his mother and of Irish descent through his father. DeGraw has two older siblings named Neeka and Joey. Growing up around music, he began singing and playing the piano when he was eight years old. With his brother and some other musicians, DeGraw performed with a local Catskills group called the People's Band. He went on to enroll at Ithaca College on a music scholarship, but dropped out after one semester. DeGraw subsequently moved to Boston, where he attended Berklee College of Music for two semesters.

Albums and Singles

After leaving Berklee College of Music in Boston, DeGraw relocated to New York City in 1998. He soon became known for his appearances at open-mic night at the Upper West Side restaurant Wilson's, where the manager, Debbie Wilson, took him under her wing. With his reputation in the music scene growing, DeGraw eventually signed a record deal with Clive Davis's J Records imprint. He went on to release his debut studio album, "Chariot," in 2003. The album included the song "I Don't Want to Be," which launched DeGraw to fame after it was chosen as the opening theme song to the television series "One Tree Hill." Released as a radio single in early 2004, the song charted in multiple countries around the world. DeGraw released his second, self-titled studio album in 2008. Supported by the successful single "In Love with a Girl," the album debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200. His next studio album was "Free," which came out in 2009. DeGraw's final album for J Records, it debuted at number 19 on the Billboard 200.

Through RCA Records, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, "Sweeter," in 2011. It debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 and included the successful single "Not Over You." In 2012, DeGraw collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat on a cover of "Baby it's Cold Outside" for her album "Christmas in the Sand." The pair reunited to write and record the duet "We Both Know," for the 2013 romantic film "Safe Haven." For the song, DeGraw and Caillat earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Also in 2013, DeGraw released his album "Make a Move," which included the single "Best I Ever Had." The next year, he released his first greatest hits album. In 2015, DeGraw collaborated with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song "Sunset Jesus." He then released his sixth studio album, "Something Worth Saving," in 2016. DeGraw didn't release his seventh studio album, "Face the River," until 2022. He followed that with the EP "A Classic Christmas" in 2023.

Other Activities

Among his other activities, DeGraw opened a music venue, the National Underground, with his brother in late 2007. A roots-rock-Americana bar located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, it offered music, food, and drinks. Although the venue eventually closed, another location opened in Nashville, Tennessee in 2011.

In 2012, DeGraw competed on season 14 of the ABC dance competition television series "Dancing with the Stars." Partnered with professional dancer Karina Smirnoff, he was the fourth to be eliminated from the competition.

Assault and Hospitalization

After leaving the National Underground in Manhattan in the summer of 2011, DeGraw was assaulted by a group of men. He suffered several injuries, including a broken nose, a concussion, and two black eyes, and minutes later was struck by a taxi. DeGraw was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center by ambulance. In early 2012, he reported that he had made a full physical recovery.

Real Estate

In August 2021, Gavin paid $1.15 million for a 2,000-square-foot condo in Nashville.