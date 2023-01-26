Gary Chapman Net Worth:

What is Gary Chapman's Net Worth?

Gary Chapman is an American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter, television personality, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Gary Chapman ihas recorded such albums as "Sincerely Yours," "The Light Inside," "Shelter," and "The Truth." He has also been involved in television, most notably as the host of the Nashville Network evening talk show "Prime Time Country." Additionally, Chapman produced the CMT program "Muzik Mafia" and wrote, produced, directed, and scored the documentary "The 8th of November: A True Story of Pain and Honor." In 2014 Gary Chapman's wife Cassie Chapman began appearing on the debut season of the TNT reality show "Private Lives of Nashville Wives". Gary is also known for being married to fellow singer Amy Grant from 1982 to 1999.

Early Life and Education

Gary Chapman was born on August 19, 1957 in Waurika, Oklahoma and was raised in De Leon, Texas. His father was Reverend Terry W. Chapman, an Assemblies of God pastor who ministered for 56 years. His mother was also a pastor. Throughout high school, Chapman performed in various bands. For his higher education, he went to Bible school at Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie, Texas. Chapman subsequently moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Songwriting Breakthroughs

Chapman had his breakthrough as a songwriter in 1979 with his song "Father's Eyes." Recorded by teenage Christian singer Amy Grant as the title track of her second studio album, the song was a Christian number-one hit. In 1982, Chapman had another number-one hit, this time on the country charts, with T. G. Sheppard's "Finally."

Albums

Chapman's debut studio album, "Sincerely Years," came out in 1981. That year, he earned the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year. Chapman next released the album "Happenin'… Live" in 1983. He followed that in 1987 with "Everyday Man." Chapman's next album, 1994's "The Light Inside," was his greatest critical success yet, earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album. Moreover, it spawned the contemporary Christian number-one hit song "Sweet Glow of Mercy." Chapman received a Dove Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in recognition of his work; he also won a Dove Award for co-producing the album "Songs from the Loft."

Chapman's success continued in 1996. That year, he released two albums: "The Early Years" and "Shelter." The latter was a major hit, peaking at number seven on the contemporary Christian chart and earning Grammy and Dove Award nominations. Meanwhile, Chapman won the Dove Award for Male Vocalist of the Year. His next album, "This Gift," came out in 1997. The year after that, Chapman had a country hit with his album "Hymns from the Ryman," which won the Dove Award for Country Album of the Year. His later albums include "Outside," "Circles and Seasons," and "The Truth."

Other Music Contributions

Throughout the 80s and into the 90s, Chapman produced music and served as an opening act for other artists on tour. He also recorded the song "Brave Hearts" for the 1987 comedy film "Ernest Goes to Camp," and later collaborated with an array of artists to record "Amazing Grace" for the 1994 Western film "Maverick."

Television Career

In addition to his music career, Chapman has been significantly involved in the television industry, particularly with country music-oriented networks. One of his biggest gigs was hosting the Nashville Network's evening talk show "Prime Time Country" in the late 90s, a position he took over from Tom Wopat. After that show ended, Chapman produced the CMT program "Muzik Mafia." He also made frequent appearances as a songwriting mentor on the network's reality program "Gone Country." Elsewhere on television, Chapman wrote, produced, directed, and scored the documentary "The 8th of November: A True Story of Pain and Honor," about Vietnam veteran Niles Harris. He collaborated with the country duo Big and Rich on the project.

Personal Life

Gary Chapman has been married and divorced multiple times. His first wife was fellow Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant, whom he wed in 1982. They had three children before divorcing in 1999 on account of irreconcilable differences. Chapman subsequently married Jennifer Pittman in the summer of 2000; they divorced in 2007. The year after that, Chapman wed Cassie Piersol, with whom he has an adopted daughter named Eva. With his wife, Chapman is involved in a number of charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the T.J. Martell Foundation, and the Nashville Rescue Mission.