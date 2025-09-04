What is G.E.M.'s Net Worth?

G.E.M. is a Hong Kong singer-songwriter and producer who has a net worth of $25 million. Considered a leading figure in contemporary Chinese pop music, G.E.M. has released such hit albums as "18…" (2009), "Xposed" (2012), "Heartbeat" (2015), "City Zoo" (2019), and "Revelation" (2022). G.E.M.'s single "Light Years Away" is the most-viewed music video on YouTube by a Chinese artist, and her I Am Gloria World Tour is among the top-five highest-grossing tours in history by a female artist.

Early Life and Education

G.E.M., whose real name is Tang Sze-wing, was born on August 16, 1991 in Shanghai, China to a mother from Shanghai and a father from Hong Kong. As a kid, she was given the English name Gloria by her father. G.E.M. moved with her parents to Hong Kong when she was four, around the time her sister was born. Influenced by her family's musical background, she began writing songs as a child and later took up the piano. In 2006, G.E.M. won a singing competition and was subsequently offered a recording contract with Hummingbird Music. She received her formal education at the Christian schools Heep Woh Primary School and True Light Girls' College before she attended the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. G.E.M. ultimately dropped out in 2009 to focus full-time on her music career.

Music Career

In 2008, G.E.M. released her self-titled EP, which topped the charts in Hong Kong. It included her debut single, "Where Did U Go." G.E.M. went on to release her debut studio album, "18…," in 2009. Its singles were "All About U," "A.I.N.Y," and "Mascara." In 2010, G.E.M. released her second studio album, "My Secret," which topped the charts in Hong Kong. The next year, she performed at Hong Kong Coliseum and embarked on a concert tour. G.E.M. went on to release her third studio album, "Xposed," in 2012. Preceded by such singles as "Someday I'll Fly" and "What Have U Done," the album reached number one in Hong Kong. G.E.M. went on the X.X.X. Live Tour in 2013 to support the album. She gained a whole new level of fame in 2014 when she competed on the second season of the television singing competition show "I Am a Singer," and finished in second place. G.E.M. continued her success with her album "Heartbeat," which came out in late 2015. Her first album recorded entirely in Mandarin, it included the singles "Long Distance," the title track, and "Goodbye." Like the two albums before it, "Heartbeat" topped the charts in Hong Kong. G.E.M. supported the album on her lucrative Queen of Hearts World Tour, which lasted from 2017 to 2019.

In 2016, G.E.M. released her second EP, "25 Looks." She also released the hit single "Light Years Away," which she wrote as the Chinese theme song for the American science-fiction film "Passengers." The song was a hit, with its music video becoming the most-viewed by a Chinese artist on YouTube. In 2017, G.E.M. released the single "Peach Blossom Promise," and in 2018 she released a trilogy of EPs: "My Fairytale," "Fearless," and "Queen G." Hit songs from the albums included "Tik Tok" and "Woke." The EPs were later compiled on G.E.M.'s 2019 studio album "Happily Ever After," her final album for Hummingbird. She subsequently founded her own label, G Nation, and released the album "City Zoo." Preceded by such singles as "Miss Similar," "Full Stop," and the title track, "City Zoo" was a number-one hit for G.E.M. in both Hong Kong and Taiwan. She went on to release several non-album singles in 2020 and 2021, including "Angels," "Loneliness," and "Superpower." G.E.M. released her next studio album, "Revelation," in 2022. It became her sixth consecutive album to top the charts in Hong Kong. In late 2023, G.E.M. began her I Am Gloria World Tour, which soon became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time by a female artist.

Other Appearances

Among her various other appearances in the media, G.E.M. competed on the second season of the Chinese "The Amazing Race" in 2015. She and her friend Zhang Yunjing were ultimately the third pair to be eliminated. In 2018, G.E.M. served as a mentor on the reality shows "The Rap of China" and "The Next Top Bang." She returned as a mentor for the second season of "The Rap of China" in 2019. G.E.M. has since been a mentor on such other programs as "The Coming One: SUPER BAND" and "Youth With You 3." Elsewhere, she voiced Sleeping Beauty in the 2018 animated musical comedy film "Charming." G.E.M. has also done a myriad of product endorsements over the years for such brands as Calvin Klein, Maybelline, Pepsi, Urban Decay, and Dove.