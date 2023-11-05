What is Fred Fairbrass's Net Worth?

Fred Fairbrass is an English singer and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Fred Fairbass is best known as a member of the pop band Right Said Fred alongside his older brother Richard Fairbrass. The band had its biggest commercial success with its 1991 debut single "I'm Too Sexy," which topped the charts in multiple countries around the world. Beyond their music career, the Fairbrass brothers have generated controversy for their anti-vaccine statements.

Early Life

Fred Fairbrass was born as Christopher Fairbrass on November 2, 1956 in Dartford, Kent, England. He was raised in West Sussex with his older brother Richard.

Career Beginnings

Fairbrass and his brother began playing music together in the 1970s. They played in a band called the Actors, and toured with the musical duo Suicide. Additionally, the Fairbrass brothers supported the rock band Joy Division at the Factory club in Manchester.

Right Said Fred

In 1989, Fairbrass and his brother Richard formed the pop duo Right Said Fred. Richard became the lead vocalist and bassist, while Fred played guitar. The group was named after the 1962 novelty song of the same name. Richard and Fred Fairbrass were soon joined by drummer Ray Weston and guitarist Dan Kruse. After they both left, guitarist Rob Manzoli joined the band. Right Said Fred went on to have its breakout hit with its debut single, "I'm Too Sexy." Released in the summer of 1991, the song peaked at number two in the United Kingdom and topped the charts in multiple countries, including the United States. "I'm Too Sexy" received an Ivor Novello Award nomination. Right Said Fred's second single was "Don't Talk Just Kiss," which peaked in the top five in many countries. Both singles were included on the group's debut album, "Up," released in 1992. The album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, and spawned a number-one single in the country with "Deeply Dippy." Notably, "Up" is the only Right Said Fred album to be released in the US. The band's second album, "Sex and Travel," came out in late 1993, and peaked at number 35 on the UK Albums Chart.

Right Said Fred failed to chart in the UK with its third album, 1996's "Smashing!" The year after that, Rob Manzoli left the group on amicable terms. Right Said Fred went on to sign with Kingsize/BMG Berlin in Germany in 2000. Subsequently, in 2001, the band released the album "Fredhead," which reached number two in Germany and number four in Austria. Right Said Fred's next album, "Stand Up," charted in the top ten in Germany in 2002. Subsequent albums have included "For Sale" (2006), "I'm a Celebrity" (2008), "Stop the World" (2011), and "Exactly!" (2017). Beyond their own work as part of Right Said Fred, the Fairbrass brothers and Rob Manzoli earned songwriting credits on Taylor Swift's 2017 song "Look What You Made Me Do," because the track's hook interpolates the melody of their famous song "I'm Too Sexy."

Controversies

With his brother, Fairbrass has generated some controversy. Namely, the brothers made a number of anti-vaccine Twitter posts and appearances during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, in the spring of 2022, Phoenix Music International called Right Said Fred the "UK's most controversial band."

Personal Life

Fairbrass was previously married to Louise Jessica Payne.