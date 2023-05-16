What is Frankie Avalon's Net Worth?

Frankie Avalon is an American actor, singer, playwright who has a net worth of $20 million. Frankie Avalon was among the most popular teen idols of the late 1950s and 60s. From 1958 to 1962, he had 31 charting Billboard singles in the United States, including the number-one hits "Venus" and "Why." As an actor, Avalon appeared in such films as "Guns of the Timberland," "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," "Sail a Crooked Ship," "Fireball 500," "Grease," and most of the films in the "Beach Party" series. He frequently teamed up with the equally popular actress/singer Annette Funicello.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Sep 18, 1940 (82 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Entrepreneur, Playwright Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Frankie Avalon's Net Worth

Early Life

Frankie Avalon was born as Francis Avallone on September 18, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Italian immigrant parents Mary and Nicholas.

Music Career

Avalon emerged on the music scene in the early 1950s as a skilled trumpeter. Two singles showcasing his trumpet playing were released in 1954. He also performed with Bobby Rydell in the band Rocco and the Saints. Avalon's music career really took off in the late-50s; in 1959, he scored his two biggest hit singles, "Venus" and "Why," both of which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Avalon had 29 additional charting Billboard singles between 1958 and 1962, including "Just Ask Your Heart," "I'll Wait for You," and "A Boy Without a Girl." The majority of his hits were written by Bob Marcucci, the head of Chancellor Records.

Film Career

After appearing briefly in the 1957 rock and roll film "Jamboree," Avalon had his first dramatic acting role in the 1960 Western "Guns of the Timberland." He quickly landed his second dramatic role, appearing opposite John Wayne in the epic historical war film "The Alamo." Now in demand as an actor, Avalon appeared in the science-fiction disaster film "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" and the comedy heist film "Sail a Crooked Ship," both released in 1961. The next year, he starred in Ray Milland's science-fiction film "Panic in Year Zero!" Avalon had a big year in 1963, starring in four films: the war film "Operation Bikini," the adventure film "Drums of Africa," the historical biopic "The Castilian," and the teen musical comedy "Beach Party." The lattermost of those was particularly successful, spawning several sequels, including "Muscle Beach Party," "Bikini Beach," and "Beach Blanket Bingo." Avalon continued to act in other comedies as well, such as "I'll Take Sweden," "Ski Party," "Sergeant Deadhead," and "Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine."

In 1966, Avalon reunited with his "Beach Party" director William Asher and his costar Annette Funicello for the stock car racing film "Fireball 500." Fabian also starred with the pair. Avalon next starred alongside George Nader and Shirley Eaton in the British spy film "The Million Eyes of Sumuru." He subsequently starred in Otto Preminger's comedy "Skidoo" and the British horror film "The Haunted House of Horror." In the 1970s, Avalon appeared in the action crime drama "The Take" and played the role of Teen Angel in the big-screen adaptation of the musical romantic comedy "Grease." His credits in the 1980s included the slasher film "Blood Song," in which he played a serial killer, and the comedy "Back to the Beach," which reunited him with Annette Funicello. Avalon didn't act much on film in the decades after that; he had a cameo in the 1994 comedy "The Stoned Age" and a bigger role in the 2018 drama "Papa."

Television Career

Avalon made his debut on television in a 1952 episode of "The Jackie Gleason Show," playing the trumpet in a Honeymooners sketch. He later made an appearance on "The Honeymooners" in 1956. In the 60s, Avalon appeared in episodes of various shows, including "The Eleventh Hour," "The Patty Duke Show," "Rawhide," "Mr. Novak," "Combat!," and "The Lucy Show." The next decade, he showed up on "Love, American Style" and "The Love Boat." Avalon went on to have cameo appearances on many sitcoms, including "Happy Days," "Full House," and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." He also had a guest role in a 1996 episode of the series "Renegade."

Other Endeavors

Beyond singing and acting, Avalon created his own line of health and cosmetic products in the 1980s. He later published a cookbook called "Frankie Avalon's Italian Family Cookbook."

Personal Life

At the height of his fame in early 1963, Avalon wed beauty pageant winner Kathryn Diebel, whom he had met while playing cards at a friend's house. Together, they have eight children: Frankie Jr., Tony, Dina, Laura, Joseph, Nicolas, Kathryn, and Carla.