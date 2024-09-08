Last Updated: September 9, 2024
  1. What Is Fab Morvan's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Milli Vanilli
  4. Milli Vanilli Royalties
  5. Rob & Fab
  6. Solo Career
  7. Television And Film
  8. Personal Life

What is Fab Morvan's Net Worth?

Fab Morvan is a French singer, dancer, and model who has a net worth of $250 thousand. Fab Morvan is best known as one half of the German R&B duo Milli Vanilli, alongside Rob Pilatus. Notoriously, the duo and their producer Frank Farian got into a scandal when it was revealed that Morvan and Pilatus did not actually sing on any of their recordings. The two went on to form the short-lived duo Rob & Fab in the early 1990s, and Morvan later had a comeback as a solo artist in the early 2000s.

Early Life

Fabrice Morvan was born on May 14, 1966 in Paris, France to parents from Guadeloupe. When he was 18, he moved to Germany and worked there as a dancer and model.

Milli Vanilli

 In 1988, Morvan and German entertainer Rob Pilatus were signed by music producer Frank Farian as members of a new R&B act called Milli Vanilli. The group went on to release its debut album, "All or Nothing," the same year. Repackaged in North America in 1989 under the name "Girl You Know It's True," the album was a huge commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 and yielding four hit singles: the title track, "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You," "Baby Don't Forget My Number," and "Blame it on the Rain." For the album, Milli Vanilli won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In late 1990, the same year Milli Vanilli won its Grammy Award, it was revealed that Morvan and Pilatus had not sung any of the vocals on their recordings, and had in fact been lip-syncing the whole time. They had actually served as the public faces for singers Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell. This revelation caused a scandal, with Farian confessing to his part in it. Consequently, Milli Vanilli's Grammy Award was revoked, and the act was dropped by Arista Records. Moreover, the group's album and its masters were deleted from Arista's catalog, and numerous lawsuits were filed in the United States under consumer fraud protection laws.

Milli Vanilli Royalties

Perhaps not surprisingly, because he was not a singer or writer on any of the Milli Vanilli songs, Fab Morvan did not earn any royalties off their songs during their original run or off streaming plays today.

(Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Rob & Fab

Following the Milli Vanilli lip-syncing scandal, Morvan and Pilatus moved to Los Angeles and got a new manager, Sandy Gallin. They subsequently signed with the Joss Entertainment Group and formed a new duo, Rob & Fab, singing their own vocals. The duo's first and only album, which was self-titled, came out in 1993 exclusively in the United States. A commercial disappointment, it sold only 2,000 copies.

Solo Career

After the failure of Rob & Fab, Morvan spent many years as a session musician and a radio DJ. He went on tour in 2001, and in 2003 released his debut solo album, "Love Revolution." Morvan produced, wrote, and sung all of the album's tracks. Later on, with the band Fabulous Addiction, he released the single "See the Light" in 2012.

Fab Morvan

Getty Images

Television and Film

Some months after the Milli Vanilli scandal, Morvan and Pilatus parodied the hubbub in a television commercial for Carefree sugarless gum. Later, in 1997, Morvan appeared in the premiere episode of the VH1 documentary series "Behind the Music." In 2000, he was featured in a BBC documentary about Milli Vanilli. Morvan later appeared in a KFC commercial.

Several film projects about Milli Vanilli have been released or in production. Two of them were released in 2023: the biopic "Girl You Know It's True," written and directed by Simon Verhoeven, and the documentary "Milli Vanilli," directed by Luke Korem. In the former, Morvan was portrayed by Elan Ben Ali and Pilatus by Tijan Njie.

Personal Life

Morvan was previously married to Kim Marlowe, whom he divorced in 2024. With his partner Tessa van der Steen, he has four children and lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

