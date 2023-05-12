Evelyn Champagne King Net Worth

What is Evelyn Champagne King's net worth?

Evelyn "Champagne" King is an American singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Evelyn "Champagne" King is best known for the single "Shame". King's debut studio album "Smooth Talk" was released in 1977 and was certified Platinum in the US where it reached #14 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. King's 1982 album "Get Loose" reached #1 on the US R&B charts and was certified Platinum. She went on to release several more albums over the next few decades. Her singles "I'm in Love" and "Love Come Down" both reached #1 on the US R&B and US Dance charts. Her record "Shame" was one of the first to be inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 1, 1960 (62 years old) Place of Birth: The Bronx Gender: Female Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Evelyn Champagne King's Net Worth

Early Life and Discovery

King was born in the Bronx, New York, and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The daughter of a maintenance man and a housekeeper, King was no stranger to hard work from an early age. Her foray into the music industry was as unexpected as it was serendipitous. At the age of 16, while working as an office cleaner at Philadelphia International Records, she was discovered by producer Theodore Life when he heard her singing in a washroom.

Rise to Fame and Breakthrough Album

Life was immediately impressed by King's vocal talent and decided to mentor her. In 1977, she released her debut album, "Smooth Talk," under RCA Records. The album's standout track, "Shame," became a massive hit, earning King her first gold record and establishing her as a prominent voice in the disco era.

Continued Success in the 1980s

King continued her successful run into the 1980s, transitioning smoothly from disco to post-disco and R&B. Her 1981 album, "I'm in Love," produced another hit single of the same name. This period also saw the release of other popular tracks, such as "Love Come Down" and "Betcha She Don't Love You," further solidifying her status in the music industry.

Challenges and Comeback

Like many artists, King faced challenges in her career. The shift in musical tastes during the mid-1980s and personal issues led to a temporary lull in her career. However, she bounced back in 1988 with the album "Flirt," which included the Billboard Dance Chart number one hit "Hold On to What You've Got."

Later Career and Legacy

King continued to perform and record into the 1990s and beyond, even as musical tastes continued to evolve. Despite these changes, her influence remained, particularly in the dance and R&B genres. Her songs have been widely sampled by hip-hop and R&B artists, a testament to their enduring appeal.

In 2004, King's contribution to the music industry was recognized when "Shame" was inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame. In 2008, she released the album "Open Book," her first studio album in over a decade, proving her enduring talent and passion for music.

Personal Life

King has been married to musician Freddie Fox since 1993. Despite her successful career, she has managed to keep her personal life relatively private, choosing to let her music take center stage.