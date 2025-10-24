What is Evelyn Braxton's net worth?

Evelyn Braxton is an American television personality, author, and certified life coach who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Best known as the mother of Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Michael Braxton Jr., she rose to national fame through the hit WE tv reality series "Braxton Family Values." Beyond her onscreen role as the family's wise and outspoken matriarch, Evelyn has built a multifaceted career as a motivational speaker, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. Her warm but direct approach, grounded in deep Christian faith, has made her a beloved figure to fans who admire her resilience, honesty, and ability to balance family devotion with personal growth.

Early Life

Evelyn Jackson was raised in a large, close-knit family in the American South, where faith and discipline shaped her upbringing. As a teenager she moved to Maryland to live with relatives and pursue educational and religious opportunities. The strong moral foundation of her youth would later guide both her parenting and professional endeavors.

Family and Rise to Fame

Evelyn married Michael Braxton Sr., a minister, and together they raised six children. With her encouragement, her daughters began singing in church choirs and talent shows, eventually forming the R&B group The Braxtons. When eldest daughter Toni achieved solo success in the 1990s, Evelyn was both mother and mentor, helping to guide her family through the complexities of fame. Decades later, "Braxton Family Values" brought the family dynamic to reality television, where Evelyn became a breakout figure for her humor, wisdom, and commanding presence.

Career Beyond Television

Outside of her television fame, Evelyn Braxton has built a respected brand as a motivational speaker, life coach, and author. Her book "Cooking with Ms. E: A Book of Recipes and Family Memoirs" celebrates her love of Southern cuisine while offering life lessons drawn from motherhood and faith. She has also launched lifestyle and beauty ventures under the "Ms. E" brand, including skincare and wellness products. Evelyn frequently hosts workshops and speaking engagements focusing on spiritual growth, emotional healing, and self-empowerment.

Faith, Loss, and Legacy

Faith has always been the cornerstone of Evelyn's life. She often credits God for her strength and success, sharing messages of gratitude and perseverance with her followers. In 2022, she suffered the heartbreaking loss of her daughter Traci Braxton to cancer. Rather than retreat from public life, Evelyn spoke candidly about grief and the sustaining power of faith, further deepening her connection with fans.

Personal Life

Now living in Georgia, Evelyn continues to support her family's creative endeavors while focusing on her coaching business and public speaking. Her journey from devoted mother to independent entrepreneur reflects a life of endurance, compassion, and faith. To many, she remains the epitome of grace under pressure—an example of how strength, family, and belief can shape a lasting legacy.