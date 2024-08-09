What is Eric Burdon's Net Worth?

Eric Burdon is an English singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Eric Burdon is best known as the lead singer of the rock band the Animals. With the original incarnation of the band in the 1960s, he recorded such hit songs as "The House of the Rising Sun," "We Gotta Get Out of This Place," "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," and "Don't Bring Me Down." Burdon has also recorded albums as a solo artist, as well as under such group names as Eric Burdon & the Animals, Eric Burdon and War, and the Eric Burdon Band.

Early Life and Education

Eric Burdon was born on May 11, 1941 in Walker, Newcastle upon Tyne, England to Rene and Matt. He has a younger sister named Irene. Burdon had a rough childhood due to his frequent asthma attacks and harassment at school. Things improved when he got to secondary school, where he made friends with students who shared his interests in music and film.

The Animals

In 1962, Burdon became the frontman of the rock band the Animals, joining guitarist Hilton Valentine, bassist Chas Chandler, keyboardist Alan Price, and drummer John Steel. The band rose to fame as one of the major groups of the British Invasion in the United States, and was known for its bluesy sound marked by Burdon's deep-voiced lead vocals. Its signature song was "The House of the Rising Sun," released in 1964; a cover of the traditional folk song, it became a hit around the world. The Animals went on to have many further hit songs over the subsequent years, including "We Gotta Get Out of This Place," "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "It's My Life," and "Don't Bring Me Down." After the band broke up in 1966 amid personnel changes and issues with business management, Burdon reformed the group with drummer Barry Jenkins as Eric Burdon & the Animals. The group then added guitarists John Weider and Vic Briggs and bassist Danny McCulloch. Hit songs by Eric Burdon & the Animals include "San Franciscan Nights," "Monterey," and "Sky Pilot."

In 1975, the original Animals lineup got back together and recorded the album "Before We Were So Rudely Interrupted," which came out in 1977. The band released its next album, "Ark," in 1983, followed by a world tour. In late 1984, the original lineup of the Animals broke up for the final time. Burdon would later reform the group again as Eric Burdon & the New Animals, with guitarist Dean Restum, bassist Dave Meros, keyboard guitarist Neal Morse, and drummer Aynsley Dunbar. That group debuted in 1998 and released some live albums. In 2003, Burdon formed another incarnation of the group that included keyboardist Martin Gerschwitz and drummer Bernie Pershey. That lineup dissolved in 2005. After many further lineup changes, Burdon formed a new Animals in 2016 with guitarist Johnzo West, keyboardist Davey Allen, drummer Dustin Koester, bassist Justin Andres, trombonist Evan Mackey, and saxophonist and flutist Ruben Salinas.

Eric Burdon and War

In 1969, Burdon formed the funk rock band Eric Burdon and War. The band released its debut album, "Eric Burdon Declares 'War'," in 1970; it spawned the hit singles "Spill the Wine" and "Tobacco Road." Later that year, the band released the double album "The Black-Man's Burdon." In 1971, Burdon collapsed on stage during a concert due to an asthma attack, and subsequently left the band. He returned to War 37 years later for a reunion concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in the spring of 2008.

Solo Career

After leaving War, Burdon began a solo career. His first solo album was 1971's "Guilty!," featuring blues singer Jimmy Witherspoon. Under the name the Eric Burdon Band, he released the album "Sun Secrets" in late 1974 and "Stop" in 1975. Burdon's next solo album was 1978's "Survivor." In the 1980s, he released "Darkness Darkness," "Comeback," and "I Used to Be an Animal," and with the Eric Burdon Band released "Power Company" and "That's Live." He also released "Last Drive" under the name Eric Burdon's Fire Dept. His only release in the 1990s was the 1995 album "Lost Within the Halls of Fame." Burdon's albums in the 21st century include "My Secret Life" (2004), "Soul of a Man" (2006), and "'Til Your River Runs Dry" (2013).

Film Career

Burdon has appeared in some films over the years. Notably, he starred in the German films "Gibbi Westgermany" and "Comeback" in the early 1980s. In the latter, he played a once-famous blues singer trying to reclaim his stardom. Burdon later had a cameo in the 1991 film "The Doors." His other film credits include the Greek film "My Brother and I" and the German film "Snow on New Year's Eve," both from the late 1990s.

Personal Life

Burdon married his first wife, Angie King, in 1967. The following year, she left him for Jimi Hendrix, leading to divorce in 1969. Burdon went on to wed Rose Marks in 1972; they had a daughter named Alex before divorcing in 1978. He married his third wife, Greek lawyer Marianna Proestou, in 1999. He is more than four decades her senior.

Real Estate

In 2022, Eric paid $3.2 million for a home in Ojai, California. He has owned number of homes in Southern California, especially in the Joshua Tree area.