Enrique Iglesias Net Worth: Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish-Filipino singer-songwriter, actor, and record producer regarded as the King of Latin Pop who has a net worth of $100 million dollars. Enrique Iglesias has been hugely popular in both the Latin and English-language music markets. He has sold over 130 million records worldwide. He is the song of legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

Early Life: Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler was born on May 8, 1975, in Madrid, Spain. He is the third and youngest child of Julio Iglesias and Filipina socialist and magazine journalist Isabel Preysler. He has two older siblings, Chábeli and Julio Jr. One of his great-aunts on his mother's side is actress Neile Adams, the first wife of actor Steve McQueen, mother of actor Chad McQueen, and grandmother of actor Steven R. McQueen. His father Julio Iglesias' family is from Galicia and Andalusia; his father also claims some Jewish and Puerto Rican ancestry on his mother's side. At first, Iglesias and his two siblings stayed with their mother, but in December 1981, Iglesias' grandfather, Dr. Julio Iglesias Puga, was kidnapped by the armed Basque group ETA. For their safety, Enrique and his brother Julio were sent to Miami to live with their father and his girlfriend at the time, Venezuelan model Virginia Sipli. There, they were brought up mostly by the nanny, Elvira Olivares, to whom Enrique later dedicated his first album. Since his father's career kept him on the road, the young Iglesias was raised by the family nanny. He attended the prestigious Gulliver Preparatory School and later went on to study business at the University of Miami.

Iglesias did not want his father to know about his plans for a musical career and did not want his famous surname to help advance his career. He borrowed money from his family nanny and recorded a demo cassette tape which consisted of a Spanish song and two English songs. Approaching his father's former publicist, Fernán Martínez, the two promoted the songs under the stage name 'Enrique Martínez', with the backstory of being a singer from Guatemala. Iglesias was signed on to Fonovisa Records. After dropping out of college, he traveled to Toronto to record his first album.

Career: Iglesias released his self-titled album Enrique Iglesias on July 12, 1995. It is a collection of soft rock ballads that, along with his next two albums, was released by the Mexican record label Fonovisa. The record sold half a million copies in its first week, a rare accomplishment then for an album recorded in a language other than English, going Gold in Portugal within the first week of release, and sold over a million copies in the next three months. Five singles were released from the album, such as "Por Amarte," "No Llores Por Mí" and "Trapecista," which topped the Billboard's Latin charts. The album went on to win Iglesias the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance.

In 1997, Iglesias' stardom continued to rise with the release of Vivir (To Live), which put him up with other English-language music superstars in sales for that year. The album also included a cover version of the Yazoo song "Only You," translated into Spanish as "Solo en Tí." Three singles were released from Vivir — "Enamorado Por Primera Vez," "Sólo en Ti," and "Miente," which topped the Latin singles chart as well as those in several Spanish-speaking countries. Along with his father and Luis Miguel, Iglesias was nominated for an American Music Award in the first-ever awarded category of Favorite Latin Artist. Iglesias lost out to his father. The following year, 1998, saw the release of Iglesias' third album, Cosa del Amor (Things of Love). Taking a more mature musical direction, the album, aided by the popular singles "Esperanza" and "Nunca Te Olvidaré", both of which topped the Latin singles chart, helped cement his status in the Latin music scene.

In 1999, Iglesias began a successful crossover career to the English-language music market. That same year, Iglesias recorded and released his first full CD in English, Enrique. The pop album, with some Latin influences, took two months to complete. It contained the song "Rhythm Divine," a duet with Whitney Houston entitled "Could I Have This Kiss Forever," and a cover of the Bruce Springsteen song "Sad Eyes."

In 2000, Iglesias performed at the Super Bowl XXXIV halftime show alongside Christina Aguilera and Phil Collins. In 2001, Iglesias released his second English-language album, Escape. The album's first single, "Hero," became a number-one hit in the United Kingdom and many other countries. The entire album was co-written by Iglesias. Escape is his biggest commercial success to date. The singles "Escape" and "Don't Turn Off the Lights" became radio staples.

In 2002, Iglesias decided to release a fourth Spanish-language album titled Quizás (Perhaps). The album debuted at number twelve on the Billboard 200 albums chart. 2003, Iglesias released his seventh album, which he called 7. After a two-year hiatus, Iglesias released his new album Insomniac in June 2007. Iglesias released a Spanish greatest hits album named 95/08 Éxitos in March 2008, which included his seventeen number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart plus two new songs. That same year, he released an English compilation of his greatest hits in November. He released Euphoria in 2010 and Sex and Love in 2014.

Iglesias has also guest-starred in numerous TV shows like Two and a Half Men, and How I Met Your Mother. In addition to amassing around 70 number-one rankings on the various Billboard charts, he has toured actively over the years.

Personal Life: Iglesias found out later in life that he was born with a rare congenital condition known as situs inversus where some of the body's major organs, such as the heart, are situated on the opposite side of the body from normal.

In late 2001, Enrique Iglesias started a relationship with Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova. They reportedly split in October 2013 but have since reconciled. The couple have a son and daughter who are fraternal twins born on December 16, 2017. On January 30, 2020, they welcomed their third child, a daughter.

In 2003, Iglesias received surgery to remove a circular mole from the right side of his face, citing concerns that over time it could become cancerous.

Iglesias is a Catholic.

Real Estate: Iglesias, Kournikova, and their children live in a 20,000 square foot home in Miami in the waterfront Bay Point community.